‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 6th episode this week. Titled, ‘That Look’, the story follows Andi who attempts to move on and try her luck with other men. On the other hand, Calvin searches for a place to stay. Danni is furious with Preston while Zac welcomes someone new into his life. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 7th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 7 releases on November 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Complications’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Andi is embarrassed after a night of drinking. Gary is desperate for news about Andi. Danni hears a terrible rumor about Calvin.”

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In episode six, the story mostly revolves around the girl squad of ‘Sistas’. We also get glimpses of their partners. However, one person that steals the episode is Maurice who has a welcome back party thrown in his honor. He has returned from his comatose state in the hospital — donning a gorgeous drag costume and entering the gay club. And this is when he delivers a heart-rending speech about homophobia:

“Most of us in this room knows how it feels to be discriminated against — most of us know how it feels to be judged for being exactly who we are. They try to beat us, berate us, kill us, murder us, and make us feel like we’re the ones with the problem. I was not the one with the problem — he was.” He then mentions icons like Marsha P Johnson and Clavin Rodney.

On the relationship front, Fatima and Zac get closer and decide to become intimate, sharing their first kiss. However, it is evident that Zac is still not over Karen. Meanwhile, Andi explains that Gary is too controlling. She calls up Paris Johnson and they hang out at a gay bar. Once they meet, Andi informs him that her relationship with Gary is over. Danni, in another scene, muses: “the best way of getting over a man, is getting under a new one.” At Maurice’s event, she meets James and begins to flirt. But is it pretty apparent that she is still hung up on Preston!

