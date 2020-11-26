‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 8th episode this week. Titled, ‘Moving On’, the story follows Danni who plans a surprise for Preston. On the other hand, Andi emerges as a winner in a strategic battle while Zac lands into trouble in his new job. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 9th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 9 releases on December 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘When I Get Home’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Andi is uncomfortable with Gary’s latest actions. Sabrina gives Maurice some advice to assist with his new troubles. Zac is confused by a co-worker’s advances.”

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In episode eight, the story kicks off with Andrea “Andi” Barnes having a major successful feat at her workplace. She holds a meeting with her boss, and with Hayden supporting her, she manages to broker a $1.2 million dollar deal! After this achievement, Andi is not only given back her job but she also becomes a partner. This is a good development for Andi who had been in complete shatters after Gary’s actions caused the FBI to raid her home. She even secures the position of Don Bellamy and ensures that Fatima gets her much-deserved promotion and a raise.

On the other hand, when Calvin discloses before Sabrina that he is into meth, she freaks out. She additionally says that she is not ready to be in a relationship. She gets further shocked when Maurice reveals that he and Clavin are going to be roommates. Andi later informs Fatima that she will be informing her friends of the good news, all at the same time. She organizes a celebratory dinner and invites the rest of the gang, Sabrina Hollins, Daniella ‘Danni’ King, and Karen Mott, alongside Fatima. Andi asks Fatima to bring her date.

We do know that Fatima’s date is Zac, Karen’s ex, and no one is aware of this fact. And fans had been waiting impatient to see the girls’ reaction when Fatima walks in with Zac. However, the episodes end right here and we do not get to see the much-awaited meeting! But we bet, the next episode will kick off the story right from this cliffhanger of an ending!

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?