You might not have heard of Skai Jackson, but the 18-year-old American actress, who was included in TIME‘s list of the Most Influential Teens in 2016, is quickly becoming quite the superstar. Having started her acting career at a very young age, Jackson is fast becoming a prominent young star in the world of television and might even make a promising career for herself in the world of movies in the years to come.

Recently, it came to light that Jackson is part of Season 29 of the immensely popular reality dance competition series, ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and understandably, the internet has suddenly become curious about her. If you’re here wondering how much the young star is worth today, we’ve got you covered.

How Does Skai Jackson Make Her Money?

It’s not every day that you hear about 18-year-olds building up their fortune, but Skai Jackson appears to have done precisely that. Born in 2002, Jackson started as a child model for commercials and acted in several, including in Band-Aid commercials. Jackson soon got into cinema and got her first role in the 2007 indie release, ‘Liberty Kid.’ The following year, she got a small part in the short film ‘Rescue Me,’ and in 2009, appeared in a cameo in the Catherine Zeta-Jones starring romantic-comedy, ‘The Rebound.’ With her acting career underway, Jackson went on to appear in small roles in several films, including but not limited to ‘Arthur’ (2011), ‘The Smurfs’ (2011), and ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ (2013).

While building her film career, Jackson, at the same time, started to emerge as a rising star in the world of television, particularly kids entertainment. Up until now, Jackson has played leading roles in shows such as ‘Bubble Guppies,’ ‘Jessie’ and ‘Bunk’d.’ Besides, she has played voice roles in several other animated television series, including but not limited to ‘Dora the Explorer,’ ‘Ultimate Spider-Man,’ ‘Marvel Rising: Initiation,’ ‘Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts,’ ‘Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands,’ ‘Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,’ and ‘DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders.’

As is evident, Jackson has had a long association with several big-money brands such as Marvel and DreamWorks. She has a considerable number of appearances under her belt despite her tender age. It would therefore be safe to assume that her modest fortune today stems from her work as an actor in the world of commercials, television, and films.

Skai Jackson Net Worth

Despite being only 18, there’s already a lot of talk about Skai Jackson on the internet. According to our best estimates, Skai Jackson’s net worth is close to $1 million as of 2020. While a net worth in the ballpark of $1 million might be pocket change for many A-list celebrities, it’s important to remember that Skai is only 18 and has a very promising career ahead of her.

Read More: Nelly Net Worth