Netflix’s ‘Skin Decision: Before and After’ is genuinely an eye-opening show that tells us just how much cosmetic surgery and treatments can improve a person’s way of living. Yes, we all know that everyone has their inhibitions and that it’s not necessary for every individual to have to look perfect all the time, but when their insecurities take over their lives and stops them from doing the things they want to do, why not get it corrected? If they have the sources and the willpower to undergo expensive aesthetic procedures, why not let them go ahead and become their best version.

There is a lot of stigma about such procedures, most of it negative, and both Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nurse Jamie have done a brilliant job in educating and informing us about the process of it all, along with their side effects, to actually let us know what goes on. And, the best part, they focus on enhancing features and bringing what’s underneath the skin outside. They do not let their clients astray and make them go the fake route just so they could do more and earn more. Everything they do, they do intending to keep the looks natural.

Skin Decision Filming Locations

Since both the plastic surgeon and the skin and beauty expert reside and practice in Los Angeles, California, that’s where ‘Skin Decision’ is filmed. People from all over the country travel to meet these renowned specialists with the hopes that either surgically or non-surgically, or with a mix of both, they can help them be who they want to be and live the life they want to live.

Los Angeles, California

First things first, the initial appointment that Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nurse Jamie have with the patients is at a place known as the LAB in the city where they both come together to listen to the patient, send them for scans, discuss their case, and then devise a treatment plan for them. It is here where they decide if they want to put the patient under the knife or just let them get non-surgical treatments to attain the best possible results.

However, the actual treatment is not done here. If the surgical route is taken then the Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Sheila Nazarian takes up the patient and sets them up at her own practice, Nazarian Plastic Surgery, in Beverly Hills, specifically at 120 S. Spalding Dr. #315, Beverly Hills CA 90212. The surgery, the recovery, and the follow-ups are all done at this location.

But, if the non-surgical route is taken, then Nurse Jamie takes the patient under her wings and treats them at her Beauty Park Medical Spa, 1511 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403, United States. Her brand is called Healthy Skin Solutions, and with her 20+ years of experience, whether it be via injections or using medical equipment or by giving them a new skincare routine, she is able to give her patients a complete transformation.

Read More: Where Is Marla From Skin Decision Now?