‘Shark Tank’ has been around for a long time now. This, however, has not reduced its viewership. It has established an entertainment business culture of its own, inviting business entrepreneurs throughout the country to come and make a business pitch. If they are on point and lucky, they might just go home with one of the biggest business tycoons as their business investor. However, this road is not an easy one. Typically because business demands a shrewd eye and the show’s panelists have got an amplified version of it. This has then become the basis for some heartbreaks on the show. Nonetheless, the experience one gets by being part of the show and watching it is still noteworthy.

In Shark Tank season 11 episode 23, we are introduced to four companies. One of them is Slate. Here’s everything you should know about the company and its products.

Slate: Who Are They?

Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky found Slate. The Boston based start-up came up with the idea to revolutionize chocolate milk as we know it. The two graduated Northeastern University together and thought of reinventing the drink simply because they are both lactose intolerant. And having waited long for somebody else to make it more ingestible, they realized that maybe it is up to them to make the necessary difference.

Unfortunately, many who can drink milk in their childhood can grow up to become lactose intolerant, just like there is no sound logic as to why one develops random allergies overnight. The Slate duo found out that the other alternatives were all fused with too much sugar and is definitely not a healthy option. Thus, they embarked on a journey to make this right.

Slate: What Do They Do?

The company uses an ultrafiltration system that separates fat, sugar, and lactose from milk. Then cocoa is added, along with monk fruit to sweeten the product. Viola! Healthy, lactose-free chocolate milk is ready with just the right amount of sugar and protein. The company claims that the product can last a year without refrigeration. The product comes in a minimalistic can packaging that one doesn’t have to be embarrassed carrying around.

They were able to get the business up and running through a Kickstarter Campaign. They have recently started shipping their drinks as well. They have a functional company website that provides more details about their product. The drink comes in three flavors: dark chocolate milk, classic chocolate milk, and espresso chocolate milk. It is now available for purchase in a 12 pack, depending on which flavor one would like.

The company’s social media page is quite happening with promotional activities and business updates. They make witty memes to promote their drink. The recent hype has obviously been their appearance on ‘Shark Tank.’ And perhaps due to this, for the month of May, the company offers free shipping. All in all, it looks like the company is faring well, with plans to take their product to new heights.

