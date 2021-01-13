’Snowfall’ (a metaphorical reference to cocaine) delineates the surge in cocaine addiction in Los Angeles during 1983. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, it is a crime drama that discusses the detrimental effects of cocaine overconsumption and its impact on culture. It further introduces a group of characters who are roped into this shared world of problems. A young drug dealer Franklin Saint admires Mexican wrestler Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, who is involved in a cartel and is actively engaged in the world of crime.

A CIA officer Teddy McDonald discovers a law-breaching truth about his colleague as he attempts to solve the case. A Mexican girl Lucia Villanueva, daughter of a powerful criminal, also enters the picture. The reviews ranged from average to good, with critics appreciating its accurate depiction of the 1980s. The show also received positive feedback for its meticulous attention to detail. With its success having lasted three seasons, we are curious about the future of the show. Will there be a ‘Snowfall’ season 4? Here’s everything we know.

Snowfall Season 4 Release Date

On August 6, 2019, FX renewed the series for a fourth season initially scheduled to release in 2020. But the pandemic put a hold on the production, which delayed its release. Therefore, ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is set to premiere on February 24, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX, followed by episode 2. It releases on FX on Hulu the next day. The fourth season consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of around 60 minutes each. The series follows a weekly release pattern airing one episode every Wednesday.

Snowfall Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Snowfall’ is led by Damson Idris, who plays Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old drug dealer led by the urge to gain maximal power. He has been lauded by the critics for his impactful performance in the show. Carter Hudson portrays Teddy McDonald, a law enforcement officer on a mission to save the world. Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a Mexican wrestler going by the professional Mexican term luchador.

Isaiah John plays Leon Simmons, Franklin’s best friend. Other cast members include Amin Joseph (Jerome Saint), Angela Lewis (Aunt Louie), Emily Rios (Lucia Villanueva), Reign Edwards (Melody Wright), and Michael Hyatt (Cissy Saint). Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their respective characters in season 4

Snowfall Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

The finale of season 3 witnesses Franklin taking a bullet as he is left bleeding on the ground. As an instinctive act of revenge for her father’s death, Melody shoots him and then disappears. However, he survives and decides to fight back in favor of the people marginalized because of gang wars. He approaches the CIA officer Teddy as a last resort to actualize his vision.

Season 4 will focus on Franklin regaining power in the business and attempting to end violence in the streets. The upcoming season has a lot of ground to cover. Melody has disappeared, Lucia’s death is not confirmed, and Teddy is desperately searching for a group of drug dealers. Fans can expect the fourth season to provide the answers to all the burning questions. Here’s a teaser of the upcoming season!

