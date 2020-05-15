Academy award-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s satirical thriller ‘Snowpiercer’ garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The film was not only appreciated for its stylized dystopian setup but also for its overt of socio-economic themes. And thus, it comes as no surprise that the post-apocalyptic world of ‘Snowpiercer’ will be brought to life all over again, this time, in a TV series format. If, like us, you have been eagerly waiting for this follow-up, read on further to know everything about its release date and streaming availability.

Snowpiercer Episode 1 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ episode 1, titled “First the Weather Changed”, is scheduled to release on May 17, 2020, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The episodes that will follow will have a weekly release schedule.

How to Watch Snowpiercer Episode 1 Online?

For now, you can only watch the first season of ‘Snowpiercer’ with a subscription on TNT. Starting May 25, 2020, ‘Snowpiercer’ will also be available for online streaming on Netflix outside the U.S.

From the creator of #Parasite, comes #Snowpiercer; a post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller starring Daveed Diggs (#Hamilton) and Jennifer Connelly (#ABeautifulMind). The new series is streaming on Netflix in Australia and NZ from May 25. pic.twitter.com/nAQo7BpZb6 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 11, 2020

Snowpiercer Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Snowpiercer’ is led by Daveed Diggs (‘Hamilton’, ‘Blackish‘) and Jennifer Connelly (‘Alita: Battle Angel‘, ‘A Beautiful Mind‘) who play the roles of Andre Layton and Melanie Cavill respectively. Other primary characters of the show include Mickey Sumner as Bess Till, Annalise Basso as LJ Anderson, Sasha Frolova as Pixi Aariak, Alison Wright as Lilah Anderson, and Benjamin Haigh as Fergus McConnell, among many others.

Apart from them, other recurring cast members of the show include Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Grey, Happy Anderson as Klimpt, Jonathan Lloyd Walker as Big John, Aleks Paunovic as Bojan Boscovic, and Shaun Toub as Terence.

What is Snowpiercer About?

Humans attempt to reverse the impact of global warming through climate engineering. But this experiment does not go as planned and an ecological catastrophe marks the beginning of a new Ice Age. The subliminal temperatures of the world make it impossible for humans to survive. While most of the world’s population slowly gets eradicated, the remnants, comprising mostly the upper-class people, accommodate a perpetually-moving train, known as the Snowpiercer.

Among the others who could not afford a place on the train, some are able to illegally enter its premise through its back-end. However, their strong will to survive blinds them to the brash realities of the life that awaits them. Just like the original movie, the show will again walk us through the class warfare that ensues between the rich and the poor who accommodate the train.

The series is set seven years after the world became unsustainable for humans. It centers around Andre Layton, a former homicide detective, who serves as a leading figure for the lower class of the train. Like everyone from his end of the train, he too is looked down upon by the upper class. But when mysterious murders grip the world of the rich passengers, Melanie Cavill, the powerful head of the train’s hospitality is asked to convince him to help them catch the perpetrator.

Read More: Best Sci-fi TV Shows