Mr. Wilford and Layton face off in the second episode of ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2. The adversaries get to know each other as they attend a summit in the First Class of Snowpiercer. Mr. Wilford is welcomed to the train with massive public arousal as he embraces his persona of the ultimate savior. Amidst this changing environment in the train, Melanie finds that the world outside is inching towards a hospitable climate. She has to develop on this conjecture and find a way to recolonize the earth. Hope plays an important role in this episode, and we can’t wait to see how the narrative unfolds further. If you are intrigued about the upcoming episode, read on to know more!

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on February 8, 2021, on TNT at 9 pm ET. The episode will be available on the next day in Netflix UK, and Ireland at 8 am GMT. New episodes will release on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 3 will be to tune in to TNT and its website or the app. You can also watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 on Directv, YoutubeTV, Sling TV, or Amazon Prime. If you haven’t seen the first season yet, you can watch it on HBO Max, which requires a paid subscription. Season 1 and 2 are also available internationally on Netflix.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

A startling discovery in the second episode is that Josie is still alive. Zarah finds her in the infirmary in a comatose state and reluctantly informs Layton. In the third episode titled ‘A Great Odyssey,’ Layton will perhaps find a cure for Josie and take her to the Headwoods-scientists aboard on Big Alice. Layton will have to negotiate with Mr. Wilford to access the Headwoods’ miraculous ‘goop,’ which can cure frostbites without leaving a trace of a scar. Since Big Alice is short on food supplies, Layton has a potential bargaining chip with him. In the eventuality of Josie’s resurrection, it will be interesting to see how it affects Layton and Zarah’s relationship. Moreover, the Headwoods’ scientific discoveries tip the power scales on their side. The third episode might disclose further details about their position in the conflict between Layton and Mr. Wilford.

Mr. Wilford’s rousing welcome depicts that he still has some amount of control over Snowpiercer. Layton rallies hard to unify Snowpiercer, and it remains to be seen whether the underlying conflict will evolve into a full-blown war. Ruth’s loyalty seems to be with Mr. Wilford, which can threaten Layton’s control over Snowpiercer. Melanie will perhaps abandon the train in her quest to gather intel about the world’s future, leaving Layton in a tight spot. Will Mr. Wilford utilize this opportunity to wrest control over Snowpiercer? How will Layton deal with the hidden threats from Mr.Wilford’s loyalists? Perhaps episode 3 will answer these questions.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Layton and Roche manage to gather requisite intel from Kevin about Big Alice. Mr. Wilford agrees to return Melanie in exchange for Kevin. Layton and Melanie catch up regarding the developments on the conjoined trains. Supposed loyalists of Mr. Wilford attack Lights and her fingers are amputated. Following this, Till is appointed by Layton as the train detective to investigate the case. On the other hand, Snowpiercer prepares for the welcoming of Mr. Wilford in a summit. In the ongoing situation, Alex attempts to assassinate Layton at the behest of Mr. Wilford but fails to do so.

Melanie reveals that outside temperature is increasing, and there is a slim chance of recolonizing the earth. Mr. Wilford denies this theory but has to give way when satellite data point to the veracity of Melanie’s assumption. Melanie says that she might have to spend a month outside in a weather station to gather further information. Alex is visibly dissatisfied with her mother’s choice as she doesn’t want to leave her yet again. Melanie believes that her decision is for the greater good, and she has to grasp on to this faint hope of survival. Meanwhile, Zarah informs Layton that Josie is still alive.

