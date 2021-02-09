With Melanie’s exit from the Snowpiercer, the internal climate of the train changes drastically. Mr. Wilford agrees to provide supplies to Melanie but plans to nullify her presence so that he can establish absolute control. He views the apocalypse as an opportunity to achieve a God-like status and cement his position as a savior. Josie’s resurgence gives a renewed vigor to the revolution of the tailies, as Layton forges some unlikely alliance to handle the socio-political upheavals. Alex becomes a crucial part of the trains’ functioning as she sits on the driver’s seat. Season 2 of ‘Snowpiercer’ takes an unflinching approach towards the allegory of class conflict as the characters try to find their positions in a chaotic society. The upcoming episode details the further happenings, and if you are curious to know more, you have arrived at the right place!

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 4 is slated to release on February 15, 2021, on TNT at 9 pm ET. The episode will be available on the next day in Netflix UK, and Ireland at 8 am GMT. New episodes are scheduled to drop in every Monday.

Where to Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 4 by tuning in to TNT and its website or the app. ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 is available on Directv, YoutubeTV, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime. If you are yet to watch the first season, you can access it on HBO Max, which requires a paid subscription. Season 1 and 2 are also available internationally on Netflix.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 3 gives us a clear glimpse into Icy Bob, the hulking behemoth who is apparently under Mr. Wilford’s control. Icy Bob is experimented upon by the Headwoods, and it is evident that he is chemically engineered to withstand the harsh temperatures. Icy Bob serves as Mr.Wilford’s bodyguard, but there can be far more sinister underpinnings. There is a hint of discontent in Mr. Wilford regarding Melanie’s excursion, and he might use Icy Bob to sabotage her mission. Episode 4, titled ‘A Single Trade,’ will delve into Melanie’s ordeal, and it is a fair possibility that she might come face to face with Mr. Wilford’s determent in the form of Icy Bob.

Josie’s awakening has shaken things up in Snowpiercer. Curiously, Melanie is oblivious to the developments, and it is unlikely that she will know about it. Josie’s arrival will renew the revolutionary instincts of the tailies. Even though she aligns with Layton, he may face an uprising of the tail end. The forthcoming episode will perhaps deal with this aspect and provide some insights into Mr. Wilford’s loyalists, who pose a threat to the inhabitants of Snowpiercer.

Alex can see through Mr. Wilford’s schemes, and it remains to be seen how she handles herself in the light of Melanie’s advice. In essence, we can expect episode 4 to showcase the characters’ internal conflicts and how Layton allies with Ruth to stabilize Snowpiercer’s society.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Icy Bob is being experimented upon by the Headwoods’ as Wilford watches on gleefully. Melanie prepares for her expedition to the weather station and converses with Bennett about her choices. To complete the expedition, Melanie requires some supplies, which are available in Big Alice. Mr. Wilford gives Melanie a hard time regarding the supplies in his characteristic condescension. Layton strikes a bargain with Mr. Wilford and decides to exchange food supplies for the necessary equipment. Melanie goes into Big Alice and meets with Alex. They share a heartfelt moment as Melanie gives Alex advice regarding the current situation and Mr. Wilford.

Meanwhile, on Snowpiercer, Roche and Till investigate the attack on Lights and conclude that Mr. Wilford’s loyalists are the perpetrators. As Melanie prepares to leave, she tells Layton to keep Ruth in his confidence as the alliance will help him counter Mr. Wilford. Alex is put in charge of driving the train through a dangerous track for Melanie’s safe departure. Even under the pressure of Mr. Wilford, Alex maneuvers the train efficiently and bids a tearful goodbye to her mother. On the other hand, Josie awakens from her coma and disapproves of Layton and Melanie’s alliance. Nevertheless, she allies with Layton in the hope of a better world that can perhaps be recolonized.

