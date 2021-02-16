Episode 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 details the past associations of Mr. Wilford with people aboard Snowpiercer. His relations with Audrey are brought to the light, which depicts a vulnerability in his attitude. The power relations are constantly changing as Melanie deboards the train for her research. Layton has the daunting task of countering Mr. Wilford as his supporters threaten a possible revolt against the social dynamics of Snowpiercer. Till is investigating the assault on Lights, but the lack of leads makes her desperate for closure. ‘A Single Trade’ points out the duress on Snowpiercer as the struggle for survival intensifies. The next episode will perhaps take us deep into the machinations of the characters. If you are curious about the fifth episode of the second season, we are here to help you out!

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to release on February 22, 2021, on TNT at 9 pm ET. New episodes are scheduled to drop in every Monday.

Where to Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 5 by tuning in to TNT and its website or the app. ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 is also available on Directv, YoutubeTV, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime. If you haven’t watched the first season, you can access it on HBO Max, which requires a paid subscription. Season 1 and 2 are also available internationally on Netflix.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

For the first time, we see Mr. Wilford at the receiving end as he converses with Audrey. Their relationship entails from their past association. Layton’s plan seems to work, but given the megalomaniac ways of Mr. Wilford, it is unlikely that Layton will have complete leverage over him. Moreover, Mr. Wilford is not the kind of person who will be wavered from his position due to his past liaisons. Episode 5, titled ‘Keep Hope Alive,’ will explore Audrey and Mr. Wilford’s relationship, which can change the train’s power dynamics.

Alex and LJ Folger’s friendship was always on the horizon. The two teenagers bond together during the party. Moreover, Alex grows wary of Mr. Wilford and gets closer to Melanie. Given LJ’s loyalty to Mr. Wilford, he might use her to gain access to Alex’s thoughts. On the other hand, Josie is escorted to Big Alice for her treatment, and we see Mr. Wilford keeping a close watch on her. Perhaps, Mr. Wilford knows about Josie and Layton’s past and can use her to infiltrate Snowpiercer. It remains to be seen whether Till will be able to find the culprits of the attack. Who is actually pulling the strings of Mr. Wilford’s loyalists? What will be the outcome of this hidden threat? Maybe the answers to these questions will be provided in ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 5.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Mr. Wilford agrees to treat Snowpiercer’s frostbite patients, as Layton invites him for a party on Snowpiercer. Josie is escorted to Big Alice for treatment as she has severe injuries. Till struggles with her lack of leads and breaks down. Audrey of the Night Car becomes the life of the party with her magnificent singing prowess. She is revealed to be a former lover of Mr. Wilford, and they both display a sadomasochistic relationship, with Mr. Wilford being the subjugated one.

Ruth is angered at Layton’s lack of trust as Zarah tries to bridge the gap between them by joining the Hospitality. Alex develops a friendship with LJ Folger during the party. Also, the last Australian finds his fellow national in Alex’s friend Amelia. The last few moments are build up in anxiety as Snowpiercer launches its weather balloons and Melanie contacts the train. It establishes that she has survived her journey, much to the chagrin of Mr. Wilford.

