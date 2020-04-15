‘Songland’ is a novel attempt from NBC to divert the focus toward the real artists behind smash-hit songs — namely, the songwriters. The songwriting competition attempts to discover hidden talents by giving them a golden chance to write the lyrics for a hit musical number. Shortlisted contestants team up with famed producers and they have this once-in-a-life opportunity to have their song released by a celebrity recording artist.

No wonder, following its inaugural installment, the show was renewed for a second season, which premiered on April 13, 2020. Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the debut episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 2.

Songland Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 2 is slated to be released on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘Luis Fonsi’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Luis Fonsi and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; Luis Fonsi chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 1 Recap:

The premiere episode of ‘Songland’ introduces us to the judging panel, which comprises producers Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, and Ryan Tedder. McAnally had earlier shared how his role as a judge seems natural to him in an interview with Billboard, where he said:

“This is what I do in my real life. I work with new songwriters, young songwriters, and I put them with artists and try to help them figure out ways to navigate this business. It is exactly what we do on the show. It is a pinch-me moment, because I’m getting to do the easiest job for me, because it’s what I do every day. I didn’t have to change anything. It just takes me longer to get ready.”

In episode 1, the guest artist is Lady Antebellum. We also meet the featured four songwriters for the first episode. They are ‘American Idol’ alum Tim Halperin, Canadian country singer Madeline Merlo, singer and songwriter Steven Battey, and singer and songwriter Ryan Innes (‘The Voice’). The songs pitched before the panel include ‘Losing You’ by Tim, ‘Feels Good to Me’ by Steven, ‘I’ll Drink to That’ by Madeline, and ‘Long Way Home’ by Ester. Steven is eliminated in the first round, following which the rest three proceed to the top 3. Finally, Madeline’s creation is announced as the winner for the first episode.

