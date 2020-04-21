When ‘Songland’ premiered with its second season on NBC, we witnessed Lady Antebellum as the first guest star, searching for her next hit single. She ended up picking Madeline Merlo’s ‘Champagne Nights’. In this week’s episode, we met none other than the ‘Despacito’ sensation, Luis Fonsi. The Latin Grammy-winning recording artist is known as one of the Godfathers of the Latin music world.

Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the second episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 3.

Songland Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 3 is slated to be released on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘H.E.R’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to H.E.R. and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; H.E.R. chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 2 Recap:

In episode 2, we meet four new aspiring songwriters. First up is Dyson from Plymouth, United Kingdom — who performs to her creation ‘Conditions’. Seated on the judging panel are Ryan Tedder, Shane McAnally, and Ester Dean, alongside guest judge Luis Fonsi. Lauren Martinez, a native of Alberquerque, delivers her number, ‘I Don’t Want To Know’. Corri, from New Jersey, performs to her song titled ‘What If’ while Pipobeats delivers a stunning performance to ‘Sway’.

Corri is evicted in the first round itself. While Ryan mentors PipoBeats, Shane guides Dyson, and Ester works with Lauren, to help them improvise on their songs — so that the numbers could suit the taste of Fonsi. Finally, Lauren, Dyson, and PipoBeats move to the top three. But ultimately, PipoBeats’s song is the one that’s able to impress Fonsi the most. The artist is from LA and he says that he thinks of himself as Jekyll and Hyde.

The judges ask Luis Fonsi why he chose that particular song to which he replies: “I’m looking for that connection, and when I heard ‘Sway’ day 1 and day now when reworked, I feel reconnected.” And Fonsi is so taken by his performance that he calls it “musical caffeine”. The number oscillates between Spanish and English and is remarkable in terms of verses and lyrics. Hence, the guest star has no doubts when he picks ‘Sway’ as his next hit single. He also adds that the song does need a little bit of polishing but still, there can be no denying the fact that PipoBeats is the deserving winner for this week’s episode.

Read More: Where is Songland Filmed?