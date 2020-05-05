In certain episodes of ‘Songland’, you know from the start who is going to be the winner. But in some weeks, it happens that all the contestants are equally good and we have no idea about who will progress to the top. And this was exactly the case in the reality show’s fourth episode. Guest judge Martina McBride had a hard time picking her favorite participant.

Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the fourth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 5.

Songland Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 5 is slated to be released on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘Julia Michaels’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Julia Michaels and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; Julia Michaels chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 4 Recap:

In episode 4, we meet four new recording artists. CKAY, a singer/songwriter from New York City performs to her creation “Heroes”, which is about not being answerable to anyone. Martina is impressed by the candidate’s strong voice while Ryan Tedder believes that the chorus and the pre-chorus need some refinement. The panel compares her song to Adele’s numbers and pairs her up with Shane McAnally in the studio.

Next up is 19-year-old H A L I E from Missouri. She sings a song called “Girls Like Me”, which is about how many girls are afraid of being themselves, thinking of what people might say. Martina suggests tweaking the lyrics a bit and Halie is paired up with Ester Dean in the studio. Third, we have WOLVES, a duo from Los Angeles, comprising Marc Avery and Sean Carney. They sing a song called “Miracle” but unfortunately, they are eliminated in this round.

Finally, we have Jeffrey James who performs to “We Can Be (Heroes).” He is sent to work with Ryan Tedder. In the next round, CKAY’s song is a lot faster while H A L I E compels Martina to shed tears with her performance. Jeffrey delivers an emotional performance, coupled with background singers. Ultimately, the winning song is “Girls Like Me” by H A L I E and Ester Dean. Halie had already stated that Martina is one of her country music idols. So the whole moment is truly special for the winning contestant.

