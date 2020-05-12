In the fifth week of ‘Songland’ season 2, we meet Julia Michaels, the pop sensation, known for her record-breaking debut single, ‘Issues’. The singer cum songwriter has also won a Grammy and is a certified triple-platinum artist. She reaches the stage of ‘Songland’ to pick her next hit single. So, who does she choose?

Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the fourth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 6.

Songland Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 6 is slated to be released on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘Florida Georgia Line’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Florida Georgia Line and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; Florida Georgia Line chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

The four songwriters who will appear as contestants in the next episode are Alyssa Newton, Griffen Palmer, Shawn Austin, and Lukr.

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 5 Recap:

In episode 5, we meet four new recording artists. Dan Burke from Los Angeles, California headlines the band Twenty Love. He performs to his song ‘Numb’ and is paired up with Ester Dean. We then meet Alabama-native Keegan Bost who sings ‘Glad You Came’, which is about locking eyes with a girl across a room. He moves on to improvise on his number with Ryan.

Jenna Lotti is from Los Angeles and her creation is called ‘Sad Girls’, something that instantly strikes a chord with Julia. She is partnered to work with Shane. Finally, Jeremy Shayne hails from Beirut, Lebanon. He performs to his composition, ‘Too Late’. Unfortunately, he is eliminated in this round.

In the second round, Jenna Lotti works with Shane to make the song more relatable and honest. Ryan changes the lyrics of Keegan’s number and re-titles it as ‘Give It To You’. Dan and Ester rework on their number and the revamped version is completely different from the original one.

Finally, it is time to announce the winner and Julia picks ‘Give It To You’ by Keegan Bost and Ryan Tedder! Although the song was entirely changed, in the end, it matches the lyrical and singing style of Julia Michaels. She does change a bit of the lyrics herself but we must admit that she made the right choice.

