This week in ‘Songland’ season 2, we meet Florida Georgia Line, one of the timeless country artist duos. They land on the ‘Songland’ platform to find their next huge country smash hit. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are known for composing songs for themselves, as well as, for other popular artists. And this time, they are looking for an energetic country number. So, who do they choose?

Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the sixth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 7.

Songland Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 7 is slated to be released on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘Boyz II Men’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Boyz II Men and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; Boyz II Men chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

The four songwriters who will appear as contestants in the next episode are Charles Infamous, Pretty Sister, Juan & Lisa Winans, and ChrisLee.

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 6 Recap:

In episode 6, we first see Griffen Palmer, who has composed ‘Second Guessing’. Florida Georgia Line is impressed with the performance but suggests that the opening line needs to be altered a bit. Griffen moves on to work with Shane McAnally. Next, we have Lukr, whose song is called ‘Hopes High’. Bryan and Tyler relate to the fresh number and want some tweaks in the melody. Lukr is paired with Ryan Tedder. Shawn Austin from Vancouver, Canada performs to ‘Ain’t Going Nowhere’. Florida Georgia Line desires the song to be a bit “fresher” and he moves on to work with Ester Dean. Finally, Victoria Banks is a singer-songwriter, who sings to ‘City of Dreams’. However, she is not able to impress the panel and is eliminated in the first round.

In the second round, Bryan and Tyler call Griffen’s updated version “powerful.” Lukr’s new performance is branded as an “anthem love jam.” Shawn’s refreshed version is also appreciated by the judges and they call it “new and fresh.” Finally, the winner is announced! And it is ‘Second Guessing’ by Griffen Palmer. Florida Georgia Line says that they have discovered their slow wedding song. The duo also states that although the other two artists did not win, they would pitch their numbers to their other artist friends.

