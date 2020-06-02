The second edition of ‘Songland’ has been setting its standards high with each new episode. After meeting legendary artists such as H.E.R., Florida Georgia Line, and Luis Fonsi, this week we witness yet another icon, Bebe Rexha. The guest judge is promoting the Tokyo Summer Olympics and hence, she is on the lookout for a peppy, upbeat number that reflects the spirit of the global event. Well, we will get to whatever ensued in the eighth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s take you through the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘Songland’ season 2 episode 9.

Songland Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Songland’ Season 2 Episode 9 is slated to be released on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on NBC. It is called ‘Ben Platt’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Ben Platt and a panel of top music producers, who work to creatively adapt the songs to the star; Ben Platt chooses one song to record and release for a global audience the same night.”

The four songwriters who will appear as contestants in the next episode are Anna Hamilton, Caroline Kole, David Davis, and Kylie Rothfield.

Where to Watch Songland Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

If you want to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘Songland’, simply tune in to NBC with a cable subscription and watch the second season on your tv screen at the above time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes on the NBC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, and DirecTv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu.

Songland Season 2 Episode 8 Recap:

In episode 8, Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, and Ryan Tedder resume their mantles as the coaches. Next, we meet the songwriters for the week. First up is Greg Scott from Chico, California, who performs to his composition called ‘Miracle’. His high-energy number reflects the spirit of the Olympics and manages to impress the entire panel, including guest judge Bebe Rexha. Next, we have Alyssa Newton, who sings ‘Made for Something’. She explains that her song symbolizes hard work and confidence. But she is eliminated in this round. Then we meet Anna Graceman, whose creation is called ‘Gold’, and it is about getting up after falling down. Finally, John Vida performs ‘Crazy Enough’.

Greg is teamed up with Ryan, Anna with Shane and John with Ester. Anna’s number is changed to ‘Bones’ and Bebe is totally in awe after the act. Greg and John sing to their revamped versions. At the end, when Bebe needs to pick the winner, we get a surprise twist. She says that she will combine two songs to create the winning track. While she appreciated the verse and melody of ‘Bones’, she equally loved the tone of ‘Miracle’. So, Anna and Greg are the final winners for this week! The episode wraps up with Bebe jamming with the duo on her new number which she will use to promote the Tokyo Olympics.

