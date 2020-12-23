‘Soul’ is Pixar’s animated comedy-drama film, directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers. It features Docter, Powers, and Mike Jones, as the lead writers. The movie debuted on October 11, 2020, at the BFI London Film Festival. Although it was meant to have a theatrical release, the plan was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flick was then rescheduled to be given a digital release on Disney+. Do you wish to know more about the film’s release schedule, cast, and plot? Well, we have you covered!

Soul Release Date And Time:

‘Soul’ will premiere on December 25, 2020, at 3 am ET and 12 am PT, on Disney Plus. The movie was previously slated to release in June 2020. However, the date was pushed back to November 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, when Universal decided to release ‘The Croods: A New Age’ in November, Disney finalized ‘Soul’s premiere date for December 2020.

Soul Cast: Who is in it?

The voiceover cast of ‘Soul’ consists of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner — a devoted jazz teacher whose soul is fragmented from the body following an accident. We then have Tina Fey as 22, another soul who cannot escape from the clutches of the Great Before. Questlove voices Curly, a drummer in Dorothea Williams’ (voiced by Angela Bassett). We also have Phylicia Rashad as Libba Gardner, Daveed Diggs as Paul, Graham Norton as Moonwind, Rachel House as Terry, Richard Ayoade as Jerry, and Alice Braga, Wes Studi, Fortune Feimster, and Zenobia Shroff as soul counselors in the Great Before. Rounding up the lead voice cast is Donnell Rawlings as Dez, June Squibb as Gerel, and Esther Chae as Miho. Moreover, Cody Chesnutt, Cora Champommier, Margo Hall, Rhodessa Jones, Sakina Jaffrey, Calum Grant, Laura Mooney, Peggy Flood, Ochuwa Oghie, Jeannie Tirado, and Cathy Cavadini, feature in supporting voiceover roles.

Soul Plot: What is it About?

“What is it that makes you…YOU? This December, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town” — this is the official intro of ‘Soul’ as outlined by Disney. However, when Joe commits a small mistake, he lands in The Great Before, a fantastical place, which is inhabited by different souls before they enter Earth. Joe is hell-bent on returning to his original life and hence, teams up with 22, who does not understand the human experience. As Joe attempts to show 22 the real meaning of living, he begins to discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

Soul Trailer

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

