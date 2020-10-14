How far would you go to find your soulmate? Would you believe everything that science says? Well, the second episode of the series, which dropped on October 12, 2020, attempts to give us answers but ends up raising more questions. So, do you want to know what the next episode has in store for fans? Let us find out.

Soulmates Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Soulmates’ episode 3 releases on October 19, 2020, on AMC, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT. The first season consists of six episodes, with new episodes dropping every Monday at the same time slot.

Soulmates Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Little Adventures’. AMC has released its official synopsis, which goes somewhat like this: “Adam and Libby’s happy but unconventional marriage is disrupted when Libby’s test results come through; when gorgeous, fun-loving Miranda arrives in their lives, Libby struggles to draw lines between her feelings for her husband and her soul mate.”

Where to Stream Soulmates Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Soulmates’ at 10 pm ET on AMC every Monday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at AMC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains AMC as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Soulmates Episode 2 Recap

The 2nd episode is called ‘The Lovers’ and it introduces us to David, who believes a random stranger claiming to be his soulmate. David is an established, middle-aged art professor, married to an extremely powerful, affluent woman. His father-in-law constantly ridicules him for petty issues. One day, he meets a random woman called Alison who says that she is a match with him — a bit of information she uncovered by hacking into SoulConnex. A confused David gets infatuated by the stranger and does not give a second thought while cheating on his wife. Alison is married as well. But still, eventually, the two start hanging out for coffee, by the lakeside, and then in motel rooms.

However, things gradually take a turn for the worse. David receives images of his private moments and one of his female students gets salacious texts in his name. Alison even reaches his house. Alison starts hanging out with David’s devoted wife Sarah to get to know her better. Later, it is revealed that this entire ploy was a plan to seek revenge. In his past, one student had committed suicide after reporting sexual assault against him. And the victim happens to be Alison’s sister. Following David’s compromising photos, shared with his student in the present, his tenure is compromised. When David tracks down Alison and confronts her, she backs out – apparently. However, after three months, a photo emerges — showing Alison and David in a compromising position. As a result, his life is completely destroyed.

Read More: Best Shows Like Black Mirror