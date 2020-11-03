AMC’s ‘Soulmates’ is an apt depiction of how science and technology can interfere and ruin the purest of emotions like love. Yes, what happens when science offers a clinically tested perfect match? There are bound to be consequences and sometimes, tragic ones at that. This is exactly what happens in episode 5, which also serves as the pre-finale for season 1. The story is about a heartbroken young man who seeks solace in the arms of a ‘self-help organization’ — after the loss of his soulmate. But behind the veil of a sympathetic facility, lies a much darker secret. More on that later. Now, do you want to know what the next and final episode has in store for fans? Let us find out.

Soulmates Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Soulmates’ episode 6 releases on November 9, 2020, on AMC, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT. The sixth episode serves as the season one finale.

Soulmates Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The (Power) Ballad of Caitlin Jones’. This story is about Caitlin who has waited years to meet her soulmate. Finally, her dreams come true when she gets matched with a handsome doctor named Nathan. However, her happiness is short-lived. Things get incredibly complicated and dangerous when Caitlin learns that Nathan harbors some dark secrets.

Where to Stream Soulmates Episode 6 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Soulmates’ at 10 pm ET on AMC every Monday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at AMC’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains AMC as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Soulmates Episode 5 Recap

The 5th episode is called ‘Break on Through’ and it introduces us to Kurt, who enrolls in a self-growth organization, which apparently helps heartbroken individuals who lose their soulmates after getting matched with them. The empathetic group is called The Church of Righteous Transition. However, everything is not what it seems like. When Kurt starts talking about his dead soulmate Heather, whom he had never met, we notice that he has apparently tried committing suicide before. His wrists have bandages.

Once Kurt enters the facility, he realizes that it is packed with people, dressed like the Amish community. They are even coerced into drinking a mind-altering liquid. This is when reality strikes – Kurt understands that he has landed inside a cult. The fifth episode is an eye-revealing portrayal of how some organizations feed on the misery of the unfortunate. The story then continues to follow Kurt as he gets further entangled within the cult and starts having a weird relationship with the founder. But how does it all end for our protagonist? Watch the episode and find out for yourself!

