‘Southern Charm’ season 7, episode 12, which aired this week, is the second and final part of the two-episode reunions. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the crew gathers together to discuss the events of the season gone by. Alliances are broken, and accusations come to the forefront. While some stars face the hot seat, others want answers. We also get updates on recent breakups and fresh romances. Well, after an eventful reunion, the show is now gearing up to release its final episode, which happens to be a ‘special.’ Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming ‘Southern Charm’ season 7, episode 13.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 13 is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on Bravo TV.

Where to Watch Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 13 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, then you can catch ‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 13 as it airs by simply tuning in to Bravo at the above-stated time slot. Using your cable provider subscriber ID, you can also stream the Reunion part 2 on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. Chord-cutters can watch the show on multiple live TV streaming services, such as Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Hulu + Live TV offers a 7-day free trial, and it has Bravo TV as a part of its streaming package. Additionally, already released episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ can be rented or purchased as VOD on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers also have the option to watch the series on Peacock TV.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 13 Spoilers

The 13th episode is a season 7 special titled, ‘Secrets Revealed.’ It will feature never-seen-before footage from the season gone by. We also have its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Southern Charm Season 7 comes to a close with never-before-seen footage and shocking revelations from Charleston’s resident socialites. Watch as the group celebrates Republic’s seventh anniversary, hear the lengths Pat went through to hire Michael and find out what the guys really got up to during lockdown.” You can additionally watch its preview here.

Southern Charm Season 7 Reunion Part 2 Recap

In the second part of ‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Reunion, the drama concludes with a rollercoaster of emotions. As Craig continues to get agitated because of his strained friendship with Madison, John is confronted by the rest of the stars on charges of frequently breaking bro-code. On the other hand, Austen is finally able to accept his breakup while Madison delivers a shocker with updates on a new and budding romance. Meanwhile, Leva and Kathryn attempt to come to a common ground over the emoji controversy. Except for this time, Leva calls out someone else for living in a ‘bubble of privilege’ apart from Kathryn.

