In the second episode of ‘Southern Charm’ season 7, that dropped this week and is titled ‘Charleston Whine and Food Festival’, we see that Shep continues to spread gossip at his party. His actions end up upsetting Madison and also negatively impact his friendship with Austen. On the other hand, Leva chips in to defend Cameran and confronts Kathryn for starting the rumor rounds. Finally, Patricia suggests John pursue Madison. So are you done with episode 2 yet? If yes, to help you stay updated, let us now check out the details of ‘Southern Charm’s next episode.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Southern Charm’ season 7 episode 3 releases on November 12, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. New episodes drop every Thursday at the same time slot.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Pair and a Spare’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Leva hosts a Persian Dinner for the girls, while the boys go out and discover John doesn’t honor bro-code. Meanwhile, pigs officially fly when Shep and Taylor double-date with Austen and Madison. And when Kathryn finds out a secret about Thomas, her fantasy of them getting back together crumbles.” For a sneak peek into the upcoming episode, you can check out its promo here.

Where to Stream Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

Cable subscribers can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ season 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Thursday night. With the help of a cable package, you can additionally catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, you can stream the series on Peacock TV.

Southern Charm Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

At Shep’s party, everyone is taken by the new entrant John. Kathryn finds him attractive but he appears to be more interested in Madison. Leva reaches the party and is still annoyed at Kathryn for starting a rumor about Cameran’s marriage. Shep and Craig discuss Madison’s sex life while Austen still does not know that Madison had slept with Peter. When Madison admits her deed, Austen is livid, as expected. He is also upset that Shep knew about the whole thing while he was in the dark all this while.

Kathryn tells Danni that she had hooked up with Thomas recently. Austen later confronts Shep for setting him up at the party. Shep denies having any bad intentions and apologizes. John meets with Patricia and Whitney and Patricia plants a seed of doubt in John’s mind about Madison. Finally, we have the Food & Wine Festival, and everyone gathers to support Austen and his beer business. Shep reaches and apologizes to Madison. But Austen does not want them to bring up the topic now. The end!

