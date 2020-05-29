Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ is a comedy-drama that follows the workings of the new branch of the American military. Created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, it follows the story of General Mark Naird, who is given the reins of the new branch. He has to start it from ground up and focus on the “boots on the Moon by 2024” mission.

As time passes by, he finds himself in the thick of things, with competition surpassing them by leaps and the administration breathing down his neck to speed up the timeline. By the end of the season, we find him stuck in a tricky spot. What does the future bring for him? Will there be a second season of ‘Space Force’? Here’s the answer.

Space Force Season 2 Release Date

‘Space Force’ Season 1 released on Netflix on May 29, 2020. The season consists of ten episodes with the runtime of half-an-hour each.

As far as the next season goes, Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements yet. The streaming service usually takes some time to see how a particular title fares with the audience before giving it a greenlight. The charisma of Steve Carell and the fandom of ‘The Office’ is enough to get ‘Space Force’ the numbers it needs. Reportedly, creator Greg Daniels is already working on the second season, which makes us confident too. Considering everything, we expect ‘Space Force’ Season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Space Force Season 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘Space Force’ Season 1 stars Steve Carell in the role of General Mark Naird. Lisa Kudrow plays the role of Mark’s wife, Maggie, and Diana Silvers appears as their daughter, Erin. John Malkovich plays the role of Dr. Adrian Mallory, and Tawny Newsome plays Captain Angela Ali. Additional cast includes Ben Schwartz as F. Tony, Jessica St Clair as Kelly, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang, Don Lake as Brad, and Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston. In the second season, we expect all the cast members to reprise their roles.

Space Force Season 2 Plot: What’s it about?

The first season ends on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of all characters, as well as Space Force, itself hanging in the balance. The situation on the Moon could not have gotten any worse for Captain Ali and her crew. The second season will focus on their survival. What does it take to stay alive on the Moon when you have nothing to go on with?

To help them, Space Force will have to embark on other missions. Either there will be a rescue attempt or essentials will be delivered to them. As easy as it sounds, with the bureaucracy in place, it will only give rise to more problems. The question now is, how does Naird come back in the picture?

As far as Kick is considered, Naird has committed treason, and court-martial is the only thing he should get. But, of course, things won’t be so simply bleak for the protagonist. The second season will certainly have more twists and turns and daring space missions to keep us hooked to the story of General Naird and his spacemen.

