‘America’s Got Talent’ is one of the most top-rated reality television series on our screens right now. Ever since its premiere in 2006, it has been giving artists from all walks of life a platform to show off their skills and kick start their careers. Whether it be singers or dancers, or magicians or puppeteers, AGT has been a safe place for everyone.

This NBC competition series follows a few audition rounds after which, the contestants selected must fight for their chance to advance in the series, with the hopes of winning and earning the handsome cash prize. The latest season, season 15, introduced us to many such aspirants, and one of them were the SPYROS BROS. Here is all that we know about them!

SPYROS BROS: Where Are They From?

SPYROS BROS is the stage name for brothers Marco Angelo and Mark Albert, who perform Diabolo together. The act itself is basically a circus act where they spin an axle and two cups, or discs from the Chinese yo-yo, using a string attached to two hand sticks.

The brothers were born and raised in Queens, New York, but after they completed their school education, they moved back to the Philippines, their parent’s nationality, to pursue further studies. After completing their education there and gaining success with their act, the brothers moved back to America and are apparently, currently residing in Los Angeles, California.

Who Are in the SPYROS BROS’s Family?

Marco is two years older than Marc and they both have a Filipino heritage that they get from their parents. They haven’t been very open about their family life, but it’s obvious that they have the love and support of their parents in all that they do.

According to Marc’s Instagram, he is in a relationship with Em Sande, who he has been with for almost 2 years. He posted the following picture on Valentine’s Day and alongside it, wrote a beautiful caption, which included, “Im happy we continually push each other to be the best versions of ourselves no matter what obstacle. See you soon bubba. I love you.”

SPYROS BROS’s Career

The SPYROS BROS combine the art of juggling, music, choreography, acrobatics, LED lights, magic, and graphics projection into their performances so as to ensure that it remains new and one of a kind. In the seven years that they spent in the Philippines, they were the only ones performing with the Diabolo.

In 2013, they became the youngest people (being 18 and 16) to get a place in the Hall of Fame by becoming the Grand Champion of Talentadong Pinoy Worldwide, a well-known national talent show hosted by Ryan Agoncillo in Manila.

Two years later, in 2015, they also became the first winners of ‘It’s Showtime,’ ABS-CBN’s popular talent show that was held at Ynares Stadium, in the city of Antipolo. After that, they got name and fame along with the opportunity to perform on a few local TV shows as well.

SPYROS BROS Prediction: How Far Will They Go?

The SPYROS BROS have been determined to bring the art of Diabolo to the center stage for ages, and AGT let them do just that. They have always wanted to be different and to entertain, so they will do it for as long as the audience allows them. Nevertheless, the brothers have a massive advantage, being so unique from all the other acts, therefore, just as long as everything goes well in their performances, they have a genuine chance of winning the season.

