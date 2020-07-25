Lifetime has a new movie to add to its roster of impressive thrillers. ‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex’ follows a woman who is plagued by strange events once she becomes engaged to a man who has a 10-year-old daughter. Kristen Carter is a hospitality queen who is very excited to marry Ryan Munson after she accepts his proposal. Moreover, she looks forward to becoming a mother to Lisa, his daughter.
However, the period between the engagement and the wedding soon turns deadly. Kristen finds strange things happening around her, almost as if some malevolent force has her in the crosshairs. It turns to a fight for survival as Carter realizes she might not live to see her wedding day. ‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex’ creates an atmospheric situation, which holds up the anticipatory notes of the film. Naturally, the setting plays a significant role, and you might be curious about where the Lifetime movie has been filmed. We’re here to tell you that and walk you through the cast.
Where Was Stalked by My Husband’s Ex Filmed?
‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex’ appears to have been filmed entirely in Los Angeles. After all, the City of Angels is home to Hollywood. As a result, there is no shortage of skilled, professional crews to assist in the project. Moreover, there is an excellent studio system that the movies can rely on, not just for the filming process, but post-production work as well. In fact, sound stages have been used to shoot ‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex.’ You can see a castmember’s picture behind the set, below.
Anatomy of a 🎬 scene 1) For this day of shooting on my current film, we shot on a soundstage. If you look to the right there is a big white screen that diffuses light and creates the sunlight/daylight effect (it was 8 at night when we shot this) 2) This scene was super emotional, so I had to stay in the right headspace at the top of the scene (which is why I look like I’m napping lol) otherwise I’ll wind up joking around with the crew instead of being where I need to be emotionally. 3) in the last pic you can tell the camera has moved to the left. We do many “takes” and several setups of “coverage” from wide shots to closeups. Which means we do the same scene over and over AND OVER until we get everything we need to edit together a visually interesting story. And there’s today’s #BTS on moviemaking kids! I’ll be sure to let you know where you can see this movie when it’s done! If you have any other questions about how film or tv is made, ask me! 📷 @adamthuss #filmmaking #moviemaking #TeamNina #julianadever #actorslife
She has also described how a movie haze is pumped into the set to give it an atmospheric feel. Check out another post, here.
Me and my super adorable movie daughter having cocoa and conversation. This was Day 1 on set for a new film I’m shooting through Christmas. #BTS info: A special movie haze is periodically pumped in to get that atmospheric, cinematic look. 📷 by our director @anthonycferrante #BTS #filmset #filmmaking
While most of the work takes place inside the studio, quite a few scenes have been filmed outside as well. Here’s the same castmember involved in a bit of stunt driving. In all likelihood, the scene would have been shot on the studio premises itself.
Who let me do my own stunt driving on set??? My character is…let’s just say…misunderstood. I don’t know why everybody gets so mad when I creep on them. 🤷🏻♀️#teamNina #BTS info: in this scene the script says that I peel out. I literally have no idea how to do that. But when I accidentally put the car in neutral instead of drive, gunned it and then hit drive I was burning rubber like Danica Patrick. So, hurray! Movie magic. 🎬🏎 Lol Photo: @anthonycferrante #filmmaking #filmset #julianadever
There is a financial benefit to filming in Los Angeles too. The cast and crew need not be paid to travel to the shoot location, and the filmmaker saves on the cost of transporting equipment. It helps the project stay within budget.
Stalked by My Husband’s Ex Cast
The main characters are Kristen, Ryan, and Lisa. Alex McKenna appears in the role of Carter, who’s just gotten engaged. The Hollywood born Alex has lent her voice to ‘Red Dead Redemption II.’ She’s married to Joshua Close, the Canadian actor, since 2016.
Adam Huss plays the role of Ryan. He graduated with a BA in drama from Binghamton University, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Huss can be seen in shows like ‘Power’ and ‘Ironside.’ Here’s a picture of Huss with his co-star while filming ‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex.’
Finally, we have Juliana Dever, who plays Nina, the ex. Dever was born in St. Louis, Missouri, as Julie Kathleen Tatro. The actress is known for her roles in shows like ‘Criminal Minds‘ and ‘Castle.’ She’s married to her ‘Castle’ co-star Seamus Dever. Here’s Juliana promoting the Lifetime movie, saying that stalking takes a lot of planning.
Look, you can't just stalk people without a plan. This is my stalking/planning face. I gotta lotta people to mess with so every once in a while, I stop to nurse my grudges anew. Keeps them fresh and delicious. Wanna see how it all goes down? Watch my latest movie 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝘆 𝗛𝘂𝘀𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱'𝘀 𝗘𝘅 on the Lifetime network this weekend. Tune in Saturday, July 25th at 8/7c Whaddya think? Will my strategy work? Find out on Saturday… Grab a glass of wine 🍷 and lock your windows. Bwahaha
To conclude, ‘Stalked by My Husband’s Ex’ has a stellar cast, and we are sure they will make the movie memorable.