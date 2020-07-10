Romance can be a healthy, uplifting addition to anybody’s life. However, it can also quickly turn into something dangerous, and soul-sucking. Stalking is one of the most common signs of love turning toxic. Shows like ‘You‘ have capitalized on this and depicted an exaggerated story of stalking. With the advent of social media, multiple people end up low-key stalking their partners. The Lifetime movie, ‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ might seem like a television film similar to ‘You,’ but it is actually much more than, and quite dissimilar to the Netflix series.

Lifetime is known for two kinds of television movies: the candy-coated, romantic flicks, and the pacey, dark thrillers. Hence, ‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ proves to be the perfect combination of both of them. The movie revolves around a girl named Madison who needs to find a new roommate. She uses an online app to do so since she is in a hurry and lands the perfect person: Blake Collins. Collins is a charming man who is willing to pay three months of rent upfront. Thus, Madison chooses him.

Madison and Collins quickly become friends, followed by developing a romantic connection. However, Madison finds out that Blake is toying with her and her wealthy sister, Evie. He wants to “pull off the ultimate score that will set him up for life.” However, Madison starts to stalk him when she finds out, digging into his past. A game of cat and mouse soon begins.

Obsession: Stalked By My Lover Filming Locations

‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ is a movie whose setting does not really matter. The story could have taken place anywhere in the world. Hence, the movie could have been filmed in any location. Thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the movie has actually been shot.

Ottawa, Canada

‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ is a movie that has been filmed in Canada. A lot of Lifetime movies have been filmed in Canada. The country has been attracting lots of filming projects of late because of its lucrative tax credits system. This helps the producers cut down on their filming costs while aiding Canada in diversifying its local economy. Moreover, it also helps bring in work opportunities for local crews, making it a win-win situation for both parties. To be more precise, ‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ has been filmed in the city of Ottawa. This is confirmed by IMDb.

Obsession: Stalked By My Lover Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Obsession: Stalked By My Lover’ is led by Celeste Dejardins. The actress has been seen in multiple productions in the recent past. Some examples include 2016’s ‘Lost and Found,’ ‘Taken‘ (TV Show), and ‘The Bold Type.’ She plays the role of Madison in the Lifetime movie.

Next, Travis Nelson plays the character of Blake Collins. He also stars in ‘I Am Syd Stone,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Fringe,’ and various other productions. Additionally, Kelly Hope Taylor plays Evie. Some of the other cast members of the film include Sophie Gendron, Michael Dickson, James Hicks, Yan Joseph, Tori Barba, Bukola Walfall, and Nicolas James Wilson.

