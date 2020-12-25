‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 11 sees the Discovery entering the Verubin Nebula. Here, Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a surprising discovery about the origins of the Burn. On the other hand, the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat. There is a more detailed recap of the latest episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3. First, let’s check out what the upcoming episode has in store.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 12 is slated to premiere on December 31, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New episodes from the 13-part series will drop weekly, every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 12 is set to premiere a day later, on January 1, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 12 is available to stream on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International audiences can watch the show on Netflix, the very next day after it comes out. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes and streaming on-demand on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as video-on-demand on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 12?

The upcoming episode 12 is titled ‘The Good of the People’, and as of now, CBS has not released its official synopsis. You can watch the trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 12 right here.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

In season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Su’Kal’, we finally learn the identity of the mysterious Carl on Dannus V. The episode kicks off in the Mirror Universe onboard the ISS Discovery. Burnham requests Emperor Georgiou to give her an honorable death. But Her Most Imperial Majesty is still hell-bent on ‘saving’ her daughter. Georgiou decides to throw Burnham into an agonizer booth in order to mold her as a loyal subject. Following sessions of prolonged torture, Burnham is still adamant about not giving into Georgiou’s demand for unconditional allegiance.

Eventually, she relents and as a test to prove her loyalty, she must kill all those co-conspirators involved with Captain Lorca. Later, she turns in all the Terran Empire badges of the people she has killed. Georgiou appears to be convinced. In another scene, she speaks to Saru, who tells her that his Vahar’ai is coming. She assures him that he can survive it. The team then heads out to track down Lorca and find one of his associates, a man named Duggan. Burnham shoots him in the head and then points the phaser at Georgiou. In a fight with her daughter, Georgiou suffers a wound and starts to slip away from the Mirror Universe.

Read More: Where is Star Trek: Discovery Filmed?