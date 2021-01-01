‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 12 sees Osyraa capturing the U.S.S. Discovery. She demands to have a meeting with Admiral Vance. On the other hand, Burnham and the crew attempt to regain command of the ship. There is a more detailed recap of the latest episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3. First, let’s check out what the upcoming episode has in store.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 13 is slated to premiere on January 7, 2021, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. The 13th episode serves as the season finale. Outside of the U.S., episode 13 is set to premiere a day later, on January 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 13 is available to stream on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International audiences can watch the show on Netflix, the very next day after it comes out. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes and streaming on-demand on Amazon Prime. You can also catch the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as video-on-demand on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 13?

The upcoming episode 13 is titled ‘That Hope Is You, Part 2’, and as of now, CBS has not released its official synopsis. But we can expect the finale to answer several questions. Will Gabrielle respond to Michael’s call? Will she be accompanied by a fleet of ships and will Earth join in the fight? Did Osyrra really want peace or did she have an interior motive. Only time will tell. Until then, you can watch the trailer for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 13 below:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

In season 3 episode 12, Osyraa takes command of the USS Discovery and heads straight for Federation HQ. Admiral Vance and Lieutenant Willa decide on their next course of action. The bridge crew is held and trapped under guard and after some time, we are reintroduced to Zareh. On the other hand, Michael Burnham and Book struggle to track the Discovery. They reach the exact moment when the Federation HQ lowers its defensive shields to give entry to Discovery. The duo is able to enter just in the nick of time. Once inside, Book and Burnham make plans to regain control of the Discovery and free the crew.

Osyraa talks to Vance and they decide to try out some negotiations. She suggests a truce and thereby, an alliance between the Emerald Chain and the Federation. On the ship, however, Lieutenant Rhys and Lieutenant Bryce are able to escape by overpowering the guards. Burnham enters the Stamets’ lab and stuns Aurellio. And finally, she is able to retake the ship’s command.

