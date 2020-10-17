‘Star Trek: Discovery’, since its premiere, has gone through a tremendous evolution. We have seen the sci-fi drama starting off with a Federation-Klingon war and then progressing into a story about the Mirror Universe. Later, the series revolves around an evil A.I. that wants to destroy the whole universe. The season 2 finale witnesses the Discovery undergoing a major time jump and entering a millennium into the future. Yes, the second iteration ends on a cliffhanger — giving a brilliant start to season 3. The premiere episode of the third edition takes up the story right from here. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 2 will release on October 22, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 2 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on October 23, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 2 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 2?

The episode is titled ‘Far From Home’ and it will follow Burnham and her new friend Cleveland “Book” Booker as they wait for the other crew members to appear — while being stranded 930 years in Burnham’s future. Of course, we also expect the episode to cover the details of Discovery — where is it? According to the evidence showcased in the first episode, it has become a victim of some mechanical mishap. Now, as Burnham awaits the arrival of her shipmates, she is lucky to at least have company — the last man standing from the Federation. And we really believe that the main focus of season 3 will be on how to rebuild the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

In ‘That Hope Is You’, Burnham crashes through a wormhole and lands in the year 3188, 930 years into her future. She sends her time suit back through the closing wormhole to wrap up a loose end from season 2. However, unluckily, her skeleton crew aboard the Discovery does not make it on time. And as per the rules of time travel, they can show up any minute or maybe a thousand years after!

In her future, Burnham uncovers that around 100 years earlier, the Federation and the galaxy were destroyed by an event called The Burn. Most of the Dilithium in warp cores are also gone. Therefore, ships can rarely travel from planet to planet as of now. However, there are still a few remnants of the Federation. So, Burnham makes up her mind to reunite the members of the Federation, find her crewmates, and delve deeper into the secrets of The Burn.

