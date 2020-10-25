In the second episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, the USS Discovery is finally reunited with Michael Burnham. But it is apparent that they do not meet at the same time frame. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 3 will release on October 29, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 3 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on October 30, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 3 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 3?

The episode is titled ‘People of Earth’ and it will follow the USS Discovery as it makes its way back to earth in the near future. It might also show more of Lieutenant Keyla Detmer who does not seem okay and is showing signs of trauma and disorientation. The episode might explain what Michael Burnham had been doing all this while in the future. Again, Saru is currently the acting captain of the Discovery. The episode might throw light on the fact if Saru will finally be made the captain – permanently. You can watch the promo for episode 3 right here.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode called ‘Far From Home’, The USS Discovery crashes into an unknown time period. We see an injured Keyla Detmer being rushed into the sickbay since her implant is damaged. Saru decides that it is best to first repair the damaged ship before venturing into the outside world. On the other hand, Paul Stamets, who had been kept in a medically induced coma by Hugh Culber at the conclusion of the second outing, wakes up. He is nursed back to health by Culber.

Saru and Tilly explore the outer world and come across a group of aliens who are controlled by a human called Zareh. Zareh sees the duo and threatens to steal their resources while killing Tilly. Phillipa Georgiou had been following the pair and she attacks and threatens to kill Zareh. Saru does not like this course of events. Georgiou allows Zareh to go free. Everyone returns to the ship and they cannot leave because of the infectious ice. The Discovery is finally extracted from the ice by the tractor beam of the ship, led by Cleveland Booker. The crew reunites with Burnham, who informs them that she had been in a future time period and was searching for them.

