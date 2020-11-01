In the third episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3, Burnham and the Discovery crew are finally reunited and they travel to Earth to learn the fate of the Federation in their absence. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 4 will release on November 5, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 4 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on November 6, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 4 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 4?

The episode is titled ‘Forget Me Not’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld while Saru’s efforts on the Discovery to help the crew reconnect yield surprises.” You can watch the promo for episode 4 below:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode called ‘People of Earth’, we witness Sahil being unsuccessful in tracing the USS Discovery in 3188. To solve the issue, Burnham turns into a courier and teams up with Book, scouring for clues that might reveal the fate of the Federation. She comes across a transmission from Admiral Senna Tal on Earth. But since the crew has minimal dilithium, she is unable to get there.

A year later, Discovery lands in the future, and Burnham is reunited with her crew. Saru ascends as the new captain, and Discovery’s dilithium is safely stored on Book’s cloaked ship. Taking the help of Discovery’s advanced spore drive, the team travels to Earth and finds out that the planet is no longer a part of the Federation. A crew of investigators, working for the United Earth Defense Force, enter Discovery and reveal that Tal is no more.

In the midst of everything, they are attacked by dilithium bandits. Finally, Burnham and Book trick the bandits and end up capturing their leader Wen. There is a series of negotiations between Wen and Defense Force Captain Ndoye, following which they conclude that it’s better to work together in the future rather than fight each other. Adira, a young investigator informs everyone that she is Tal’s Trill symbiont and can enter his memories.

