Ever since the Discovery has entered the future in the 32nd century, the crew aboard the spaceship has been on a single mission – locate the missing Federation. This is perfectly expected since Starfleet is a hierarchal structure and forms a part of a bigger organization with a bigger purpose. And when the Discovery has no one to report to, it becomes confusing.

Since the crew aboard the Discovery cannot waste time looking back at the past, they must find answers in the future. And in episode 3, they are a step closer to resolving their questions. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 6 will release on November 19, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 6 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on November 20, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 6 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 6?

The episode is titled ‘Scavengers’. You can watch the promo for episode 6 below:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode called ‘Die Trying’, the Discovery reaches the Starfleet base, which has been encased within a massive distortion anomaly. The crew aboard the spaceship marvels at the grandeur of the futuristic technology possessed by Starfleet in this future. We additionally witness a cameo made by the USS Voyager NCC-74656-J. The commander of the base, Vance tells Michael and Saru to beam onto the base. He also wants Adira to join since Detmer can see that Adira is the symbiont’s host.

The crew then talks to Vance who interviews the team regarding what positions are best suited for them when he decides to reassign them to different roles. In the process, he ends up ignoring Saru and Michael’s protests that the whole crew should be kept together on the Discovery. Later, the crew comes to know that many members on the Starfleet base are sick. They leave the station, accompanied by Vance’s skeptical chief of security. Their aim is to find an antidote for their disease on Nahn’s homeworld. On the other hand, Saru stays back on the base, serving as a hostage for his crew’s good behavior.

