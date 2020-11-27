Seven episodes in and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is still not close to uncovering the reason behind the Burn. However, this week’s seventh episode, ‘Unification III’, did offer us a hint of the show going back to its roots. The title is linked to the ‘Unification’ two-parter from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ when Spock had tried to unite the Romulans and the Vulcans. Even if this nod to the past does not have much effect on the current story, it does manage to make us believe that ‘Stark Trek’ honors continuity. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 8 will release on December 3, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 8 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on December 4, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 8 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 8?

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Sanctuary’ – and as of now, CBS has not released its official synopsis. Until then, you can watch its promo right here.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode, we witness a scene, where Michael and Book are in bed together. As they talk, Book confesses that he wants to leave Discovery. Michael admits that she cannot think of departing until she solves the Burn mystery. Although Book is not so happy with this revelation, he decides to not express it out loud. The episode later reveals that Spock’s efforts to unite the Romulans and the Vulcans turned out to be successful. Currently, the Romulans and Vulcans live together on Vulcan AKA Nevar. They are no longer a part of the Federation. As per the Vulcans, a certain science project caused the Burn.

But for the Vulcans to reveal more information, they want an advocate for Michael, who happens to be her mother. Meanwhile, Saru gives Tilly a promotion to be his acting Number One. On the other hand, Michael’s mum points out that her daughter’s choices in the past were unexpected and quite intense. She also points out that she needs to revisit her ow backstory in order to achieve the “absolute candor,” which is essential both for her order and for the ritual.

