In last week’s episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3, Michael Burnham goes back to the planet she grew up on. She also rethinks her role on the titular ship’s crew. And in this week’s episode, ‘The Sanctuary’, Book gives a chance to lend us some insights into his mysterious backstory. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 9 will release on December 10, 2020, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT, on CBS All Access. New installments from the 13-episode series will roll out weekly and drop every Thursday, until the season finale on January 7, 2021. Outside of the U.S., episode 9 is set to premiere a day later, i.e., on December 11, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 episode 9 on CBS All Access’ official website and on the CBS All Access app, at the aforementioned time. International users can stream the show on Netflix, the subsequent day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can also stream the show on DirecTV and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 9?

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Terra Firma’ – and as of now, CBS has not released its official synopsis. Until then, you can watch its promo right here.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, Georgiou converses with Culber and we assume that she discusses her medical officer, with whom she has been consulting about her Terran memory flashes. Culber tells her that if she does not seek proper treatment, her brain will damage to a point of no return. Book meets up with Michael and informs her that his brother has sent him a message. His home planet Quajon might be under attack from an Orion-Andorian syndicate called the Emerald Chain. Book, in his mission, is accompanied by Saru and Michael.

At their destination, they meet the Chain leader, Osyraa, who in one word is merciless. On the Discovery, the crew concludes that the Burn had its origins in the Verubin nebula, which is connected to a Federation distress signal. On the other hand, Osyraa, who realizes that Ryn has escaped, demands them to give him back. Else, she will enact her revenge on Quajon. When no one agrees to surrender, she blows up the planet while Book and Michael struggle to bring up their defense systems. Eventually, the Discovery crew is able to escape. Book reconciles with his brother Cha’him and gives him and his son a tour of the ship. Book also tells Michael that he wants to be a part of their future missions.

