Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ received positive responses from critics and viewers, leading to record subscriptions for CBS All Access when the show first released on September 24, 2017. The show specifically garnered praise for Sonequa Martin-Green’s performance as Michael Burnham. The series begins roughly a decade before the events of the original ‘Star Trek’ series.

The science fiction television series revolves around the adventures of the crew of USS Discovery as they travel to the 32nd century, jumping 900 years into their future. The time jump has got the fans reeling with excitement as they wait for news about ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4. Here is all that we know about the upcoming season!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 3 landed on October 15, 2020, on CBS All Access, with the season wrapping up on January 7, 2021. The third season consists of 13 episodes of 37-65 minutes each. With regards to the fourth season, we have good news. On October 16, 2020, an official announcement was made confirming the show’s renewal for season 4.

The production team started filming the fourth season in November 2020, ensuring the safety of the cast and crew due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This also means that the precautionary measures may cause delays, which may be why an official release date has not yet been announced. Since season 3 landed in October 2020 and filming for season 4 is scheduled to wrap up in June 2021, we can expect ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Sonequa Martin-Green portrays Michael Burnham, a science specialist on the USS Discovery. Doug Jones features in the series as Saru, while Anthony Rapp portrays Paul Stamets. Other cast members on the show are Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber). All of them will be returning to reprise their roles in the fourth season.

Among the other returning cast members, we have Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), Ian Alexander (Gray Tal), and David Cronenberg (Kovich). Tig Notaro, who plays Jett Reno, will also be returning for season 4, although she has preferred to limit her on-screen time to avoid traveling for filming. This helped to minimize the risk to her health.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4: What can it be About?

Towards the end of Season 3, we see that Osyraa and the Emerald Chain take over USS Discovery and Osyraa kills Ryn. Burnham and the team fight against the Emerald Chain at the Federation HQ to save whatever is left. On the whole, things are also not looking up for USS Discovery, and they clearly need help.

In season 4, we may see Gray find a way to exist in the real world. A lot has gone on with Discovery and Federation; the upcoming season may finally see the crew coming together and figuring out who will take command over USS Discovery. This is not bound to go ahead without some drama between Stamets and Burnham. We can also expect to see more of Kovich in the upcoming season. In October 2020, Alex Kurtzman confirmed that season 4 would continue to be set in the 32nd century, as will all the seasons that follow it.

Read More: Shows Like Star Trek: Discovery