‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is admirable for its witty script that satirizes stock sci-fi plots and ‘Star Trek’ tropes. And this week’s episode, ‘Terminal Provocations’ cleverly entwines the above elements. Although the story introduces us to characters that are one-offs, it still makes for a satisfying watch. We meet a member named Fletcher who creates an AI that eventually goes out of control. This causes a series of malfunctions and Fletcher tries to cover-up his mistake. Of course, the final result is chaotic aftermath. Curious to find out what happens in Thursday’s episode? Check out our recap section. What’s more? We also have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Episode 7 is slated to release on September 17, 2020, at 3:01 AM ET.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Much Ado About Boimler’. If you wish to know what can unfold in the 7th part, you can check out its sneak peek here.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Online?

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is a CBS All Access exclusive. Thus, you can see the show if you head to the platform. Cord cutters are notoriously short on options here, but if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the show. After all, Prime has a provision to add the CBS All Access to its existing pack, giving you the chance to check out their roster of content.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 6 Recap:

Titled ‘Terminal Provocationsl,’ the 6th episode introduces us to Ensign Fletcher, Boimler’s old classmate. However, as opposed to Boimler, Fletcher is a fun-loving guy who loves to work as a team player. He helps Mariner when the latter faces a tricky situation with Dr. T’ana. He even offers his assistance in fixing isolinear cores. Now, Captain Freeman attempts to avoid conflict with a group of extraterrestrials who try to take off with the Starfleet scraps. Fletcher, Boimler, and Mariner enter one scrape, and Rutherford and Tendi get into another.

Once the issue is resolved, Boimler and Mariner relax while watching a Chu Chu show. They return and discover Fletcher unconscious. As per Fletcher, someone had knocked him out from behind. Mariner and Boimler suspect Delta shift to be the culprits. But they later find out that Delta was not involved. Fletcher tells that there might be an intruder who could even be alien scavengers. Mariner and Boimler are not quite convinced with his story and decide to dig deeper. This is when they realize that Fletcher’s brain has become an evil entity in itself.

Mariner and Boimler manage to shoot the core that was the root of all problems. The day is saved. However, the heroes present Fletcher as the guy who had solved the scavenger issue. He gets a promotion and a transfer to the Titan. But after six days, Fletcher is fired from the Titan for dumping trash in the warp core.

