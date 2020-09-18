‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is the ninth installment from the evergreen ‘Star Trek’ universe. It is the second animated series after ‘Star Trek: The Animated Series’ and is the first original animated show commissioned by CBS All Access. Created by Mike McMahan, the adult animation comedy follows a support crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships. All the events take place on the California-class USS Cerritos on the ‘lower decks’ — and hence, the name. It is set in the far future in the Star Trek: The Next Generation-era, in around 2380.

‘Lower Deck’ has already received worldwide acclaim, thanks to its episodes that have self-contained storylines. In fact, if you wish, you can watch the show in any random order. For instance, the seventh episode deals with two plot arcs. We learn if Ensign Mariner is good at her job by accident or performs badly at her tasks on purpose. We also have Boimler, who is “out of phase” and is transferred to a Federation recovery colony, named The Farm. Curious to find out what happens in Thursday’s episode? Check out our recap section. What’s more? We also have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Episode 8 is slated to release on September 24, 2020, at 3:01 AM ET. If you wish to know what can unfold in the 8th part, you can check out its sneak peek here.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Online?

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is a CBS All Access exclusive. Thus, you can see the show if you head to the platform. Cord cutters are notoriously short on options here, but if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the show. After all, Prime has a provision to add the CBS All Access to its existing pack, giving you the chance to check out their roster of content.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 7 Recap:

Titled ‘Much Ado About Boimler,’ the 7th episode follows the trio, Ensigns Brad Boimler, Beckett Mariner, and Sam Rutherford as they finally retire to their beds after an exhausting shift of repairing the station grid. Ensign D’Vana Tendi, however, seems to have decided to not let them sleep. She excitedly runs into the crew quarters with a dog. Tendi excitedly explains how she created the animal. Apparently, she created her using a bunch of inert carbon and edited the material by hand — all six billion genetic sequences! Tendi finally modified her creation to resemble a real dog from Earth!

Tendi even goes on to say that her pet has accepted the CAS9 snipping without suffering from any cellular degradation. She leaves the room, planning to read out the notes about her project before everyone. Rutherford believes that the addition of a dog might be a good thing but soon, his feelings go for a toss when the animal begins to shape-shift. It even starts crawling everywhere, causing Boimler and Rutherford immense discomfort. Mariner goes off to sleep, telling them to wake her up if something worthwhile happens.

