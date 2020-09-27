‘Star Trek: Lower Deck’ has managed to consistently keep up to the expectations of fans — thanks to its ability to blend in different genres all at once. From whodunnit mysteries to romance and alien attacks, the show may be a space opera but it covers so much more. For instance, this week’s episode includes courtroom drama. The crew aboard the USS Cerritos faces a trial and hence, the name of the episode is apt – ‘Veritas’.

The story not only makes you laugh but also dives a lot into the different character arcs. It tries to explain why Mariner is the way she is. Curious to find out what happens in Thursday’s episode? Check out our recap section. What’s more? We also have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Episode 9 is slated to release on October 1, 2020, at 3:01 AM ET. If you wish to know what can unfold in the 9th part, you can check out its sneak peek here.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Online?

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is a CBS All Access exclusive. Thus, you can see the show if you head to the platform. Cord cutters are notoriously short on options here, but if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the show. After all, Prime has a provision to add the CBS All Access to its existing pack, giving you the chance to check out their roster of content.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 8 Recap:

In ‘Veritas’, the crew of the Lower Deck faces trial. They are asked the reason behind rescuing an alien named Klarr. Captain Freeman, Commander Ransom, Doctor T’Ana, Lieutenant Shaxs, and Chief Engineer Billups are questioned about the aforementioned secret mission that had gone wrong. However, Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi don’t have a clue about what the mission was in the first place.

Each Lower Decker recounts his/her own version of the events. Boimler and Mariner recall how a mission involving the insectoid race went wrong. Rutherford and Tendi explain how they were sent on a covert mission to explore the Romulan Empire. As the crew is pressurized to reveal more, Boimler states that since they are lower-ranking officers, they don’t know everything about the activities of the bridge officers. Boimler clarifies that the upper management keeps secrets and sometimes, miscommunicates as well.

In the end, the trial is revealed to be a miscommunication. Klaar was being kept by the Ransom team to secure the Neutral Zone. He was to be sent back to his planet, following his capture by the Romulans. It is then clarified that Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi were put on trial to praise their commanders.

The episode teaches us how people may be heroes but they have flaws. There are gaps in the hierarchy. They have moments of failure and have made mistakes and hold regrets. Power dynamics in the 24th century Starfleet are pretty much similar to the politics seen in the current age.

