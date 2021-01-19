Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is a science-fiction drama television series set 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s appearance in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis.’ It centers upon Jean-Luc Picard, who is deeply affected by two life-changing events – Data’s death and the destruction of the planet Romulus. It first premiered in January 2020 and received a positive response from critics and viewers alike.

The show has been praised for Patrick Stewart’s (Picard) impeccable performance combined with its emphasis on character rather than action. However, the slow pace of the show did not strike a chord with the critics. ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is the eighth series of the famous ‘Star Trek’ franchise, which has an undeniably massive fan base. Naturally, the question arises: will there be a season 2? Here is all that we know!

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 1 released on January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access, with the last episode airing on March 26, 2020. Season 1 consists of ten episodes of 45-60 minutes each.

Fans would be delighted to know that ahead of its debut, the show was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 simultaneously. Season 2 was scheduled to begin filming in June 2020 but kept facing delays due to the global pandemic. As per Jeri Ryan’s (Seven of Nine) response to a fan on Twitter, it is now slated to commence production on February 1, 2021. Season 1 was released roughly eight months after it wrapped up filming. Taking into consideration that the second season may film through March, we can expect ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021.

Pushed to Feb. 1 now — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) December 23, 2020

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The confirmed principal cast members in season 2 are Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios). Notable guests who will be making an appearance in the second season are Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine).

We may also see Orla Brady (Laris), Jamie McShane (Zhaban), and Tamlyn Tomita (Commodore Oh) in the upcoming season. Brent Spiner, who plays Data in the first season, will not be reprising this role, although it does not mean that we will not see him on the show again. Spiner may return to play Dr. Altan Inigo Soong in season 2, as hinted by Patrick Stewart. Harry Treadaway will not be returning to portray Narek.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 set up ground to be covered in the future season. Seven and Raffi’s relationship is teased towards the end of season 1. Picard manages to prevent an ancient group of alien synthetics from wiping out the existence of all organic life in the galaxy. However, he succumbs to his fatal brain condition but gets a new lease of life as his memories are implanted into a synthetic body after death. Another significant moment in the season is the emotional farewell between Picard and Data.

As for season 2, fans can look forward to how Picard’s new existence may affect his persona and behavior since having the memories of the original person is not enough to complete a human being. However, Patrick Stewart teased the idea that a human element has been introduced to his character in season 2. Therefore, the second season will most likely focus on developing the characters further and letting their identities “emerge.”

Thus, giving the viewers a glimpse of the personal aspects of the characters. We can also expect the upcoming season to explore the relationships between Seven and Raffi and Chris and Dr. Jurati. Commodore Oh may be back for revenge on Starfleet, Picard, and the “synths” that Picard has saved. So buckle up, for the second season is surely going to be an adrenaline-pumping journey!

