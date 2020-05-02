‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ has given us an incredible final season, and is headed towards the end. ‘Star Wars’ fans have loved how the universe is set with gripping narratives and fantastic animation. Breaking the season into three narrative arcs has allowed the show to bring different aspects of the vast universe together. While most franchise fans have known the significant curveballs in store, Season 7 has still surprised us with the smaller incidents that play out.

We have seen the adventures of the Bad Batch, the journey of Ahsoka, and finally, the siege of Mandalore. Currently, we are in the third arc, and the previous episode shows a high octane fight scene between Ahsoka and Darth Maul. However, it ends in the former Jedi’s victory, as she captures Maul. We know that Order 66 is invoked in the latest episode, turning Ahsoka’s world upside down, and signaling the possible end of the Jedis. Curious to find out what happens in the season 7 finale? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the finale.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Episode 12 finale is slated to release on May 4, 2020, at 12 am PT, or 2 am CT or 3 am ET. The upcoming episode is titled “Victory and Death.” Since the events in the show happen within the world of ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ the premise of the finale is bound to the larger ‘Star Wars’ canon.

Where to Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 12 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ is a Disney+ series, so the only way you can see it is on the streaming platform. You can get the pack for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. You can also bundle the Disney+ pack with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. Disney+ does offer a week-long trial period, but since the platform releases episodes weekly, a free trial period does not help users in binge-watching the show they want to see.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 11 Recap: