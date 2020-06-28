Before Tolkien entered the literary scene, fantasy was a decidedly different genre. ‘Stardust’ is a 2007 film that is based on a pre-Tolkien story. That ends up making the story more wondrous due to the fact that its speculative world feels unique since it does not follow the more conventional form of a fantasy story of the time. The movie is based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name which consciously follows a pre-Tolkien style, making it different from his other books.

‘Stardust’ revolves around a man named Tristan who lives in the fictional town of Wall. The town is depicted to be bordering a fantasy kingdom called Stormhold. Tristan has a crush on a woman named Victoria and decides to go to Stormhold to collect a fallen star for her. He wishes to marry Victoria. However, the fallen star turns out to be a woman named Yvaine. Now, he has to get Yvaine to Wall before Victoria’s birthday so that he may ask her hand in marriage. Witches and princes of Wall are also hunting for Yvaine and Tristan must avert them.

‘Stardust’ is directed by Matthew Vaughn who is known for helming films like ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service.’ Moreover, the 2007 film also packs a stellar cast. The character of Tristan is essayed by Charlie Cox while Claire Danes plays Yvaine. Robert De Niro, Ricky Gervais, Rupert Everett, and Michelle Pfeiffer are also a part of the film’s cast.

Stardust Filming Locations

‘Stardust’ is a fantasy tale that is set in the speculative Great Britain town of Wall. It is natural for viewers to wonder about the actual place used to depict the fictional town. Where was the movie filmed? Was it actually shot in (non-fantastical) Great Britain?

England and Scotland

Yes, ‘Stardust’ was actually filmed in the United Kingdom. The opening scene of the movie, set in the observatory was filmed at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire. Wall, on the other hand, is visualized using two different locations. Firstly, the village of Castle Combe is used to film various scenes set in Wall. Victoria’s house, on the other hand, is filmed at Arlington Row in Bilbury.

Let’s start with the first one. ‘Castle Combe’ – it is a quintessentially English village often named as the ‘prettiest village in England.' Castle Combe has featured regularly as a film location, most recently in The Wolf Man, Stardust and Stephen Spielberg’s War Horse. 1/n pic.twitter.com/C2ERPubuJk — abhishek (@abhishek_tri) February 4, 2020

Today we visited Arlington Row in Bibury, aka Victoria Foresster's house in Stardust, & now I just really want to watch Stardust on repeat!✨ pic.twitter.com/LpBJPMYrFX — Ellie ✨🌻 (@storybookgirl) October 7, 2017

The fantastical wall which serves as the gateway to Stormhold, on the other hand, was constructed for filming purposes in Ashridge Park in Little Gaddesden. Elveden Hall is used to film the scene involving the Stormhold king setting his sons a challenge for inheritance.

Next, filming was also carried out on sets that were built at Pinewood Studios. Here, sets for the crater on which Yvaine falls, and Lamia’s palace were constructed. St Sofia’s Greek Cathedral in London, Isle of Skye in Scotland, Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, Black Park, Quiraing, and Fairy Hills (in Scotland) were also used as filming locations. A warehouse in Hertfordshire was used to film the scene wherein Captain Shakespeare deals with Ferdy the Fence.

The drumlins of Fairy Glen near Uig on Skye. Wee humpy lumps of land deposited by last ice age. The wee Lochan was used in the film Stardust. pic.twitter.com/tzgmdgD3gu — Iain J. (@IainBaileIain) December 26, 2018

Norwich in Norfolk, on the other hand, was used to film scenes set on the streets of Stormhold. Britons Arms coffee shop was used to shoot scenes set in the Slaughtered Prince pub. Llyn y Fan Fach in Wales, Kinlochewe, Eilean Iarmain and Loch Lomond in Scotland, Cotswolds in Hertfordshire, Menwith Hill in North Yorkshire, Apsley in Berkhamsted, Borehamwood and Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire were also used as filming locations.

Part of Stardust(2007) was filmed in my county (Norfolk, UK) pic.twitter.com/Ak6HEZy27V — Grace | FilmsFact (@filmsfact) May 14, 2020

Iceland

A few scenes had also been filmed in Iceland. The scene where Septimus’ soothsayer decides the direction to go next was filmed at Horn.

Read More: Best Princess Movies on Netflix