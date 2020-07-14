This week, in ‘Brainwave’, several events take place simultaneously that promise to give a new twist to the ongoing storyline of ‘Stargirl’. Well, we will come to the complete details of the 9th episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 10 will release on July 20, 2020, on DC Universe and then on July 21, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 10 Spoilers

Episode 10 is titled ‘Brainwave Jr.’ In the upcoming episode, “As Henry Jr. hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision; Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick’s latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA” — as per its official synopsis. You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 10 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 starts off with a flashback where we are taken to several decades ago when a young Henry Sr. commits his first murder in self-defense. In the present, Courtney tells the JSA that she has decided to recruit Henry Jr. in the team. But Yolanda and Rick are dead against this decision. Dragon King holds a meeting with the ISA and informs the crew that they can utilize Henry Jr’s powers to complete Project: New America. He reveals his plans of using Henry’s capabilities to brainwash everyone within a six-state radius of Blue Valley. This is how he wants to create a new America.

Barbara invites Jordan to join her family for dinner. Pat asks Rick and Beth to try and understand the history of Blue Valley. The duo discovers that the town’s founders had created a network of tunnels, which allows the ISA to carry out their secret operations. Courtney visits Henry Jr. and gets to know that he had been trying to discern the origins of Brainwave. She attempts to coerce him into believing that his dad’s notion of the entire human race being inherently evil is false. However, Henry Jr. asks her to leave.

As Courtney has dinner with her fam and Jordan, she notices that he can handle a hot plate without wearing protective gloves. This is when she guesses that he must be Icicle. Once dinner is over, Courtney reveals this information before Pat and simultaneously brandishes her Cosmic Staff, which is seen by Barbara. Henry Jr. accidentally murders Mr. Green, his father’s lawyer after he learns that the latter had been scheming to steal his father’s money. Henry Sr. awakes from his comatose state.

