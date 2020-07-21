This week, in ‘Stargirl’, Barbara learns about her daughter’s super-secret and tries to process this new information. Meanwhile, Courtney discovers a family entanglement and then decides to rescue a friend. Well, we will come to the complete details of the 10th episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 11 will release on July 27, 2020, on DC Universe and then on July 28, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 is titled ‘Shining Knight’ In the upcoming episode, “Courtney’s life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley; Pat uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan; Jordan makes a surprising discovery at work” — as per its official synopsis. You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 11 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 starts off with a flashback from two years back when we learn how Pat and Barbara had set eyes on each other for the first time. The couple met at the diner in Blue Valley. In the present, Barbara asks: “What the hell is going on?!” in her basement, where Court is seen holding her Cosmic Staff. Courtney tells her mum that her dad was a superhero, who had been murdered by Jordan Mahkent. Now, she possesses her father’s superpowers. Barbara tells that Starman was not Courtney’s dad and sends Pat packing.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Henry Sr. is revealed to have no memory of the past decade. He does not recall the death of his wife Merry and learns that Junior inherited his gift. He promises to help his son by using his abilities. Pat heads to spend the night in a garage while Courtney is woken up by her Cosmic Staff. Jordan pays Henry Sr. a visit at the hospital, and informs that Dr. Ito’s machine is ready. Jordan then takes Sr. to Ito’s lab to help him regain his memory.

Junior meets up with Court and tells her that his dad is awake. He also informs her that his mom was Starman’s sister. So this makes them cousins. The Cosmic Staff is seized by Jordan and as the kids head to fetch it back, Junior gets into a fight with his own dad. Of course, he is no match for Sr., who ends up burying him in a big pile of rubble.

