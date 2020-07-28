‘Stargirl’ is eventually nearing the end of an eventful first season. ‘Stars & STRIPE’, the two-part finale, will be spread over the coming two weeks. And we are expecting the ultimate showdown. On one end, we have Courtney and the Justice Society of America. But Icicle and the Injustice Society are no less. Yes, an epic battle is on its way and we should get ready for significant losses as well. If you want some more insights into the next part, read on!

Stargirl Episode 12 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 12 will release on August 3, 2020, on DC Universe and then on August 4, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 12 is titled ‘Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One.’ In the upcoming episode, “With the ISA on their trail, Courtney, Pat, and the team regroup to figure out their next steps; Rick makes a breakthrough; the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA” — as per its official synopsis. You can also watch its official promo below:

Stargirl Episode 11 Recap

Episode 11 starts off with Pat advising Barbara to leave Dodge, alongside Courtney. Following Henry King Jr.’s death, Pat knows that ISA will eventually come for everyone. So he decides to stay where he is. Sam Kurtis makes an appearance and an annoyed Courtney tells him that he is not her dad. Court then approaches Pat and asks what is she doing as Stargirl when she is not Starman’s daughter. Meanwhile, after much coaxing, Courtney agrees to have breakfast with Sam.

Pat brings a disoriented Justin home and tells Barb that the ISA is planning a mass brainwashing event. Henry Sr. visits Jordan and informs that Stargirl is, in fact, Courtney Whitmore, Pat Dugan aka Stripesy’s stepdaughter. He also explains that he plans on killing the duo. Courtney goes to school, planning to tell everyone that she is not Stargirl after all. Even the staff isn’t working for her anymore. Courtney returns home and with Pat and Barbara by her side, tries to make the Cosmic Staff respond — one last time. And this time, it glows! Justin says: “Our queen has risen!”

Jordan hacks into Barbara’s computer and finds out her last search result on Google, which reads “Starman Murdered by Icicle.” Henry Sr. gets ready to launch Project New America, which is just 12-1/2 days away. He ends the episode by stating: “We’ll take care of Stargirl, her sidekick, and her mother.”

