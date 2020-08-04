Just like that, ‘Stargirl’ is only a single episode away from wrapping up a spectacular first season. Yes, the show, which has already made its mark on DC Universe, dropped its penultimate part this week. And episode 12 does a fabulous job in reminding us that ‘Stargirl’ IS a superhero series. It not only wraps up the events of the past 11 episodes but also neatly makes way for the finale. We will come to the recap of the pre-finale later but before getting there, let us check out the details of the last episode from the inaugural outing.

Stargirl Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 13 will release on August 10, 2020, on DC Universe and then on August 11, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 13 Spoilers

Episode 13 is titled ‘Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two.’ In the finale, the Injustice Society of America is almost on the heels of accomplishing their mission. However, Courtney and the JSA are hot on the heels of the villans and gear up for one last face-off with Icicle and the ISA. DC has released a clip, showcasing some of the promo images from the 13th episode. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 13 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 12 Recap

The countdown for ISA’s plan to brainwash the entire populace begins! There are only 11-1/2 hours left for the villains to start Dr. Ito’s machine. At the Whitmore-Dugan home, Courtney and Barbara get ready to flee the city. Mike is skeptical to leave his school in the middle of November but Pat tries to push some sense into him. Well, out of nowhere, Tigress makes an appearance, shooting arrows at Barb. But at that precise moment, the Cosmic Staff does its duty. Courtney reaches just in time to save the day.

Courtney and her fam meet up with the JSA in a hidden cabin in the woods. Cindy requests Henry Sr. to release her from her cell but he denies it. At the cabin, Beth realizes that Yolanda is mourning her ex’s loss while Rick explains to Justin how the ISA murdered his parents. Pat and Rick are able to track the blueprints for the network of tunnels the ISA uses. They also find a sample of the amplifier that transmits brainwaves. The team makes a detailed plan to attack the ISA’s lair.

As the heroes prepare for their final battle, Beth hacks into the ISA computer and discovers that the villains have some good motives behind their actions — like ending discrimination, using solar power, and tackling global warming. Rick now asks Pat if the bad guys are indeed bad. This is when Chuck informs that people who resist the machine die a painful death.

We also learn that 11-1/2 hours is not when the brainwashing will start but when it will conclude! So, JSA only has 30 minutes in hand. As Barbara and Justin go into a trance (since Brainwave has already started its work), Pat is affected in a different way. ISA plans to use him as a powerful fighter for the villains. So when Courtney asks STRIPE as to what their next move should be, he attacks! THE END.

Read More: CW’s Stargirl Filming Locations