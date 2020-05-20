The CW does not shy away when it comes to shows about superheroes. After releasing ‘Arrow’, the channel has displayed a knack for bringing DC Comics heroes on-screen in an entertaining, family-friendly manner. ‘Stargirl’ is the latest title from the channel, which is originally a DC Universe offering. And this is the first time that the two platforms have collaborated to deliver one fantastic series. ‘Stargirl’ premiered with its first episode this week and it mostly serves as an introduction to the eponymous character. We learn about her history and her ancestry. We also get an idea of what her role will be in the future. Well, we will come to the complete details of the first episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 2 will release on May 25, 2020, on DC Universe and then on May 26, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

It is titled ‘S.T.R.I.P.E.’. The upcoming episode will see Courtney having an unexpected face-off with a member of the Injustice Society of America. As a result, Pat has no choice but to reveal the truth about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is happy to see that her daughter is finally getting close to Pat. But she is unaware of their secret. But things become complicated at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a sinister enemy.

For more insights into the episode, you can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 2 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 starts off with a fantastic fight sequence. We have our superheroes, Hourman, Doctor Mid-Nite, and Wildcat, under the leadership of Starman, fighting against their foes — the Injustice League. The fight has a tragic end. This event takes place a decade earlier and marks the end of the “Golden Age of Heroes”.

Next, in the present time, we are introduced to the lively and curious teen Courtney. She is still unsure about the disappearance of her dad. On the other hand, Courtney’s step-father and former sidekick to Starman, Pat also makes an appearance. But our teen has no affection for her mum’s current husband. But things change when they move to Nebraska and Courtney discovers a magical staff in Pat’s basement.

