The second episode of DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ delves deeper into the newly formed bond between Pat and Courtney. It also continues to follow the characters as they evolve to become the heroes of this coming-of-age high-school drama. While Courtney learns about Starman and the Cosmic Staff, Brainwave and his gang are hell-bent on carrying forward their villainous activities. Well, we will come to the complete details of the second episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 3 will release on June 1, 2020, on DC Universe and then on June 2, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 is titled ‘Icicle’. In the upcoming episode, Courtney, guided and aided by Pat, is able to win a few victories. But that does not mean her future is secure. She wants to demolish the Injustice Society of America as soon as possible. But this could lead to more problems — something that Pat warns her about in advance. But does she listen or takes matters into her own hands?

You can check out the episode’s official synopsis to get a better idea: “After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan.”

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 3 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 2 Recap

Pat checks out the powered armor suit and attempts to make it work while trying to deal with Courtney’s teenage impulses and excitement. He tells her about Starman’s history and later, receives a summon for an exchange. He meets Brainwave but of course, is unable to tackle him on his own. This is when Courtney arrives to save the day. Equipped with a new suit and a new Stargirl identity, she is successful in defeating the villain and helping Pat escape. After her victory, Courtney is overly enthusiastic about her superhero future. But with Brainwave in a comatose stage, his gang is out for revenge — something that sets up the stage for the rest of the episodes.

Read More: CW’s Stargirl Filming Locations