Things are finally getting heated up in ‘Stargirl’. This week, we see considerable changes in the power games between the protagonists. We are also introduced to some big players and get further insights into their interconnected histories. Emotional and tragic, this game-changer of an episode throws the limelight on major conflicts and exceeds our expectations. Well, we will come to the complete details of the third episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 4 will release on June 8, 2020, on DC Universe and then on June 9, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘Wildcat’. In the upcoming episode, Courtney will seek the help of an all-new character, Wildcat to join her in the fight. As outlined in the synopsis, “After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America — starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat’s (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents.”

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 4 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 starts off with a flashback and takes us eight years in the past to Blue Valley. Jordan’s wife Kristie is in the final moments of her death and before her demise, she tells her husband to put his country before anything or anyone. She says, “If anyone tries to stop you, destroy them.” In the present, we see Courtney riding high after her victory over Brainwave. She immediately decides to take down the ISA. But Pat warns her, explaining its dangers, and she understands.

Jordan reaches the hospital and calls William and informs him that he will do anything to deal with Stargirl in person. He reaches Barbara’s office and also learns that Courtney is her daughter. At school, Courtney stands up against bullies and learns that Cameron was one of the culprits. Jordan leaves an icy message for her on the grass. Stargirl understands the meaning and teams up with ST.R.I.P.E. to deal with Icicle. Pat is able to confront Jordan but gets frozen himself. He is able to free himself on time and saves the school bus from its inevitable destruction.

Courtney and Pat discuss recruiting new people like Flash and Wildcat. William, after hearing Jordan’s actions, confronts the latter. But Jordan ends up killing both William and his son, Joey. Later, we also learn that Cameron happens to be Jordan’s son.

