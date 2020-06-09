This week, we finally witness Stargirl as she starts recruiting new heroes for the Justice Society of America. And she meets her first crew member. But do things go as per the plan? Well, we will come to the complete details of the fourth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 5 will release on June 15, 2020, on DC Universe and then on June 16, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is titled ‘Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite’. In the upcoming episode, we will see the team trying to add more members to the Justice Society of America. Courtney starts off her mission by first roping in Wildcat. But this is just the beginning. She still needs to find new versions of Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite. The synopsis sheds further light on what the episode will additionally cover: “Pat finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley; a search for Ric leads Courtney, Yolanda, and Beth to Cindy Burman’s Halloween party.”

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 5 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 4 Recap

‘Wildcat’ starts with a flashback from three months back when Yolanda was extremely popular in Blue Valley High. She was in a relationship with Henry King Jr., was always the first choice for student government positions, and a devoted daughter. However, one day Henry asked her to send him a sexy picture. But when she did, Yolanda’s story got a quick turnaround. Her text landed in Cindy’s hands, who shared it with everyone. And this was when, she lost her boyfriend, family, and respect in school.

Back to the present, Courtney examines the items that she had received from OG JSA HQ, which include Doctor Mid-Nite’s goggles, Hourman’s hourglass, Wildcat’s cowl, and Johnny Thunder’s ‘pen’. She also discovers that the ‘pen’ is a type of lantern that emits green light. She tells Pat that she wants to add new members to her team. The very same day, Courtney sees Cindy bullying Yolanda. However, even though Courtney comes to Yolanda’s rescue, the latter says that she wants to be left alone.

Later, Courtney invites Yolanda for dinner at her house — which the latter denies as she is grounded. Eventually, Courtney is able to coax the girl into listening to her and she agrees. At Courtney’s house, she tells Yolanda about her ‘Stargirl’ secret. She even asks Yolanda to try on the Wildcat outfit. Surprisingly, the costume magically transforms into a sleek, fitting catsuit. So finally, we have the grand entry of Wildcat in Stargirl’s team!

Read More: CW’s Stargirl Filming Locations