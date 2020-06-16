In last week’s episode of ‘Stargirl’, we saw Yolanda Montez entering the Justice Society of America as Wildcat. And this week, we witness two more recruits joining the crew, Hourman and Dr. Mid-nite. It is good to see that Courtney’s dream is finally taking a shape but her step-dad Pat’s reaction is yet to be seen. Well, we will come to the complete details of the fifth episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 6 will release on June 22, 2020, on DC Universe and then on June 23, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 is titled ‘The Justice Society’. In the upcoming episode, we will see Courtney making a difficult decision, following Pat’s confrontation when he asks her about the political consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. On the other hand, Barbara arrives to support Mike’s science fair while Courtney, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick get ready for their first major mission.

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 6 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 starts with a flashback from nine years back when Hourman is fleeing from Blue Valley with his wife Wendy. They leave their son under the care of Wendy’s brother Matt and asks him to pose as the father of Rick Harris. Hourman and Wendy are soon killed off by Solomon Grundy. The teen Rick is now living with his uncle Matt. At school, Beth spies on Courtney and Yolanda, and later Pat’s car has a mechanical defect, which is fixed by Rick. But when the young man mentions his father’s yellow ’66 Mustang, Pat gets suspicious. Courtney notices that the hourglass in her duffel glows when Rick is nearby. She tries to explain the same to Rick but he dismisses her theory.

Courtney reaches home only to find Beth donning Dr. Mid-Nite’s goggles. Courtney requests Beth to keep this discovery a secret and then the goggles reveal that Rick Harris is actually Rick Tyler, Hourman’s son. Courtney, Beth, and Yolanda track down Rick to Cindy’s Halloween house party. Courtney locates Rick and tells him about his superpowers. Finally, Rick agrees to join Stargirl’s team. Meanwhile, Pat uncovers that Courtney is carrying several JSA items in her duffel.

