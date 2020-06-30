We cannot deny the fact that ‘Stargirl’ keeps getting more interesting with every new episode. This week, we get a glimpse of the dynamics within the Justice Society and the angst of the teenage dating scene. We also learn a different side of Cindy. Well, we will come to the complete details of the 7th episode in our recap section. But before that, let’s get an idea about the release date and streaming details of the next episode.

Stargirl Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Stargirl’ Episode 8 will release on July 6, 2020, on DC Universe and then on July 7, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Stargirl Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 is titled ‘Shiv Part Two’. In the upcoming episode, “After Courtney gets herself into trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat decides they need to come clean to Barbara; Cindy takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry” — as per its official synopsis.

Where to Watch Stargirl Episode 8 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Stargirl’ will have two release dates. Episodes will first land on Mondays on DC Universe. You can watch the episodes online by subscribing to the platform. First-time subscribers are also offered a seven-day free trial. Again, you can watch the episodes on your tv screens the next day (Tuesdays) through a cable connection on The CW at 8 pm EDT. After the episodes are aired on the channel, they will also be available on the network’s website and app.

Now, if you wish to ditch all of the above options, you can still live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various, cable-free online streaming services. Some of these services include DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Stargirl Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 sees Courtney early morning with her Cosmic Staff, Rick imprinting the Hourman logo on the tree where his parents had crashed into and died, Yolanda sweating it out in the gym, and Beth engaging in a session of bathroom karaoke with Chuck. Yes, you are guessing it right. The secret is at risk of coming out and when Pat mentions ‘training’ before Court, Mike overhears and the duo is forced to lie. Barbara feels ignored and gets irritated.

Courtney goes to school with Beth and learns that Cindy does not have a mum and her dad has married twice after that. This frustration might be the reason for Cindy acting like a bully all the time. Courtney tries to befriend Cindy and the latter, who is really good in chemistry, invites out teen superhero to hang out at her place for Saturday night. After school, Pat takes Courtney, Yolanda, Rick, and Beth to his auto shop, for training. At Cindy’s home, it is revealed that she has been given special powers by her dad to monitor Henry and check if he has signs of having the same powers as his father, Brainwave. At homecoming, Cindy and Stargirl get into a major battle, with Cindy being forced to leave when the janitor intervenes just at the right time.

